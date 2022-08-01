Ojani Noa, ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez was blunt in his opinion on the actress’s wedding with Ben Affleck: “It’s number four”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trendy. After their surprise marriage in mid-July, both have been the subject of all kinds of comments and even memes on social networks, among those who celebrate the triumph of persistent love and those who do not see a happy future for the couple. Among the latter, some point to the singer as an unstable woman in her romantic relationships. Such is the case of one of her ex-husbands who surprised her with very negative statements.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we slept together on our wedding night, he said we would be together forever,” Ojani Noa told the Daily Mail. The Cuban, who presents himself on his social networks as a model, actor, presenter, entrepreneur, writer and personal trainer, married Jennifer Lopez in 1997, but his marriage lasted just 11 months.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married on July 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple met at a restaurant where he worked when he was 21 and Jennifer was 26., as his career began to take off. It was in 1997 that she starred in blood and wine opposite Jack Nicholson and Stephen Dorff, but the film that really launched her was Selena and became the first Latina actress in Hollywood to earn a million dollars for a film.

Although the relationship ended a long time ago, they have been involved in legal conflicts. In 2009, Jennifer prevented her ex-partner from releasing a movie called How I Married Jennifer Lopez: The JLo and Ojani Noa Story considering that he violated an agreement between them by keeping his private life out of these publications and especially alleged that he wanted to include sexual videos without his authorization. Previously, Jen had also filed a lawsuit over the sale of a book that purported to tell the story of her relationship and won it, receiving $545,000 in damages. The model accused her of preventing her from closing an episode in her life.

Jennifer Lopez met Ojani Noa when he was 21 and she was 26 at a restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan in the late 1990s. @ojaninoa1 – @ojaninoa1

In 2020, Ojani Noa was questioned by the magazine Hello! about the present of his relationship with Lopez and if she would greet him if they met somewhere after not seeing each other for more than ten years: “What happens is that many things happened. I have had to defend myself tooth and nail and have won the lawsuits, that is something that people do not know. The situation in which she has put me has hurt me for things that I did not do, “he replied.

However, the relationship does not seem to have a special place in the memory of the actress, who even says that because the marriage was so short, she does not include it among her experiences: “I’ve been married three times, and one time it was nine months and the other time it was 11 months, so I don’t really count them.”, he said on his YouTube channel. When they broke up in 1998, she began dating rapper/producer Sean Combs.