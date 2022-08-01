Now available Solowrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam 2022 analysis

Solowrestling is pleased to announce the first free podcast release this August. this time we analyze SummerSlamWWE’s Premium Live Event, which was held this past weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also we will have Youtuber Falbak, who will explain his point of view of the show and his future as an influencer and professional wrestler. In addition, the program will have a third section with the premiere of Gorilla Position in open Peter Hernandez It will provide a more casual tone on current affairs. You can listen to the podcast through the embed that we publish below.



How to listen to the Solowrestling podcast

– Through the Patreon platform (free): here.

– Through the Ivoox platform: here.

The project will be presented by Sebastian Martinez, Solowrestling content director and former WWE announcer in Spain. For the past year, he has been working on the paid podcast project on Patreon, but the end of the first season will mark the start of a series of free posts discussing the latest pro wrestling news in America. and some interviews will take place. In addition, the programs will feature a series of special guests.

The Solowrestling podcast will have approximately one edition a week during the month of August, although it will not have a fixed day, although everything will depend on the news that arises or the guests that participate in the programs.

Solowrestling was one of the pioneering projects in the world of podcasting related to professional wrestling, launching its first programs in 2008. The program gave way to other podcast and online radio projects such as Solowrestling Radio Show, SWWE (Solo WWE) or Solowrestling Retro.

