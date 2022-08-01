Noble is crowned champion of the Fortnite Boing Tournament, organized by Gamers Unite

ANDThis Saturday fans, professional players, streamers, official and independent media and many, many dads and moms who barely understood what was happening gathered at the Citibanamex center to watch the final of the biggest Fortnite tournament in Mexico this year: the Boing tournament organized by Gamers Unite. And through 9 exciting games, there was one name that ultimately came out on top with the $35,000 first prize: Noble.

What was the dynamic of the Gamers Unite Fortnite Boing Tournament final?

Only the 10 best players in the tournament reached this grand final. All of them were included in a “War Zone” map, and competed in a battle royale where their position awarded them a score, as well as each kill. The scores were:

Top 1 (Match Winner) – 3 points

Top 2 – 2 points

Top 3 and 4 – 1 point

Top 5 to 10 – 0 points

Every kill – 1 point

In this way, at the end of 9 games, the player with the highest score will be the winner.

The brand new Boing Tournament trophy.Gamer Nation.

Who participated in the Gamers Unite Fortnite Boing Tournament Final?

These were the 10 participants who played during this final, in the order in which they were at the end of the standings, with the total points with which they concluded the tournament (in parentheses we include the total number of casualties):

Noble – (11) 27 points Eym – (12) 22 points Mezega – (2) 12 points Hawk – (1) 12 points Addopted – (4) 9 points Vicenz – (5) 7 points Flash – (5) 7 points andyZzZ – (4) 6 points Croyzz – (4) 6 points Skash – (1) 4 points

The nerves of the participants.Gamer Nation.

Who won the Gamers Unite Fortnite Boing Tournament?

From the first 4 games, Noble was already presented as the favorite of the tournament, since from that moment he remained at the top of the table. Interestingly, from the middle of the tournament to the last few games, Noble barely managed to rack up one more kill, but his incredible point gain was achieved through a survival strategy: damage the opponent and walk away, knowing that a high position in the table It would leave him, in the long run, more points than the accumulation of “kills” (although of course, that didn’t stop him from trying).

In the end, in high spirits (which had clearly built up since the middle of the Grand Final), Noble hoisted the Champion trophy and posed for the cameras of his growing fan club, who excitedly celebrated his victory. Congratulations to Noble and the other competitors in this incredible event.