Nicole Kidman wears the best looks with transparencies

Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American actress and producer. At 55 years old, she wears a sophisticated and risky style that we love. She always seeks to incorporate feathers, glitter and transparencies that highlight your silhouette. In this note, we show you how they are encouraged to carry everything in their outfits.

Shirt with transparencies

the shirt with transparencies It is a great ally for summer nights. If you want to look sensual and elegant like her, you should wear this combination with baggy pants and sneakers, yes or yes. East look It is very youthful and perfect for any occasion. He We love how he dresses at 55 years old!

Top

And if we are talking about glitter, this is the top that we all want for a party. For an event, the actress wore a garment with transparencies and many silver, gold, white and light blue Swarovski. He knew how to match it with a tailored suit, ideal for any event. We love the sophisticated style of it!

T-shirt

This look is an ally for a daily look. White lace shirt, jeans and sneakers. It is a relaxed and perfect outfit. Remember if you want to imitate this style, wear dark lace, such as black, burgundy and dark green, only at night, instead, light colors are for the day.

Dresses

Nicole Kidman She opted for a long Giorgio Armani gown for a photo shoot. The garment had a perfect fall and long sleeves. Its white and transparent background was accompanied by lilac, pink, green and white flowers with glitter. We love this look for a winter party!

And lastly, for the Bazaar magazine edition, a long mustard dress with a lot of drape and transparencies on his legs. For a night out? It looks perfect and elegant. It is ideal for those who dare to be more like the Hollywood actress!

These were some of the best outfits with transparencies of Nicole Kidman. Remember that trends are created for all bodies and ages. Dare to wear them like the actress and look like this.

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!