Nicolas Cage wants to work with Ari Aster and Christopher Nolan (and play Captain Nemo)

The race of Nicolas Cage It was already fascinating before the renaissance experienced in recent years made it finally obtain a favor from the public and critics alien to (or not necessarily dependent on) ironic positioning. I mean, back in the ’90s Cage was a respected actor (he won an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas, after all) but later his career underwent a series of wacky turns, precipitated by financial problems, that have made him the most beloved actor on the Internet. In the midst of proposals as applauded as Mandy, Color Out of Space either Pig (for whose performance the Academy was even asked for recognition), Cage now premieres The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A comedy where he plays himself.

Naturally it is a tribute to his figure, which opens in the US this April 22 without yet having a date in Spain. On the eve of the release, Cage is benefiting from a great deal of media attention, also accentuated by his upcoming appearance as Dracula in the film. Renfield that prepares Universal. In any case, recently the actor underwent a chat of reddit where users could ask him any questions they wanted, and his answers were the most interesting. Not only because, faced with the possibility of appearing in a sequel to Face to face (which is already in preparation but does not finish starting), Cage will ensure that he is up to the task. The talk was, in effect, about several of the star’s wishes.

For example, which filmmakers would you like to work with. Cage was ambitious: “I would love to work with Christopher Nolan. I would love to work with Ari Aster. And with Robert Eggers. Also with Spike Lee.” The names Aster and Eggers are juicy because it’s not hard to imagine Cage starring in one of their jobs, although the actor says he already has a dream role: Captain Nemo from 20,000 leagues under the seain a hypothetical film adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel. “I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of how much the character loves the ocean. I share that with him.”. They have also asked him why he would watch non-stop, and Cage replies that Spirited Away Y Apocalypse Nowdirected by his uncle Francis Ford Coppola.





The films where Cage has worked that he would reserve for posterity are the ones mentioned Leaving Las Vegas Y Pig beside To the limithis collaboration with Martin Scorsese. Finally, the actor has been asked what has been the role that has cost him the most in his entire career, and the answer is not wasted: himself, in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. “I would say Nic Cage in Massive Talent It has been my most difficult role. Because it had the added element of trying to protect a person named Nic Cage and facilitating the director’s absurd vision of the one named Nic Cage; it was to be on a tightrope every day”Explain.

