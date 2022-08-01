News at the Madrid Wax Museum: new figures

The Madrid Wax Museum has opened a children’s room to welcome the first cartoon stars: Pocoyo and his friends Elly Y Duck.

The characters of the Spanish children’s series most successful in the world come loaded with expectation: Elly will be the largest figure in the museum and, in order to give them the texture they have on screen, the wax for polystyrene.

Pocoyo: 20 years of success

As part of its 50th anniversary, the wax Museum has wanted to pay homage to Pocoyo as “one of the most important ambassadors of Spanish animation in the world” who already celebrates “20 years of history” since the Spanish production company Zinkia bet on the series. And not without success: Pocoyo is currently present in more than 150 countries, both on television and on the new digital platforms.

Added to this are the more than 40 international awards that support the popularity of the children’s series. Among many, industry awards such as best animated series stand out, among them, the Cristal awarded by Annecy, the largest festival in the world; or the prize BAFTA awarded by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

New children’s room

To welcome Pocoyo, Elly and Pato, the first additions since the pandemic began, the Wax Museum has inaugurated the ‘Imagine Room‘, dedicated exclusively to children.

There they will find these three characters, with the peculiarity that the elephant Elly measures no less than 2.15 meters, thus becoming the tallest figure in the museum and leaving the character of Dwayne Johnson ‘The rock‘, which at 1.90 meters held the height record to date.

New Materials

Given the complexity of transferring the textures, volumes and characteristics of the screen to real life, the museum has been forced to put aside the wax to bet on the polystyrenea more manageable material to achieve greater realism.

Through a 3D model, the different parts of each character have been manufactured and then assembled to obtain the final figure. They have then been covered with a protective coating, to which several layers of paint and varnish have been added, offering the excellent final result.

emblematic figures

Of the more than 450 figures in the Madrid Wax Museum, there are always some in which the public tends to stop more to take photos or to observe the figure closely. They are usually very media characters that people often see on television, loved and hated characters, characters with charisma, talent or who have a special magnetism.

These are the characters that you cannot miss at the Madrid Wax Museum:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Considered one of the best soccer players in the world. In the museum you can see him dressed in the shirt of the Portuguese national team, with which he was proclaimed champion of Europe in 2016 and of the Nations League in 2019. Football fans cannot miss a photo with the former Real Madrid player .

Sofia Vergara

She is, along with Shakira, the “culprit” that the city of Barranquilla (Colombia) is known internationally, since both were born there. Sofia rose to fame for her role in the television series “Modern Family” with which she won several awards. Most people know her for her imposing physique and her sympathy, in addition to her undoubted talent for acting. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is one of the museum’s most admired wax figures.

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’

He is one of the most mediatic actors of the moment. His imposing physique of 196 centimeters and his incredible muscles earned him the nickname “The Rock”. He has participated in such famous sagas as “Fast and Furious” or “Jumanji”. Posing with him at the Wax Museum is quite an experience because you can imagine what it would be like to be with someone as great as him in reality.

Tom Cruise

He is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in Hollywood from the 80s to the present. Apart from his great acting skills, the producer is not afraid of anything and loves to shoot risk scenes without using doubles for it. Who else who least enjoyed any of his films and well deserves a photo to remember. Visitors to the museum are surprised at his short stature (1.70 m) when posing next to his wax figure.

Clint Eastwood

He will go down in history as a great actor, screenwriter, director and film producer who continues to make films at 92 years of age. The figure that you can see in the Wax Museum is completely renovated to adapt to the current appearance of Clint Eastwood, and the truth is that his defiant look and his pure look are an irresistible attraction for his followers.

Justin Bieber

This true fan phenomenon released his first single at the age of 15 and has not stopped achieving success until today. Bieber’s wax figure appears bare-chested sporting all of the artist’s tattoos. At least the ones he had when we introduced the figure in 2018, because the artist has continued to tattoo his body to this day. He is one of the most photographed characters in the museum.

Taylor Swift

A veritable hurricane on stage, Taylor Swift has millions of followers and her albums sweep the world. In the museum you can enjoy her company in a reserved space so you can calmly photograph yourself with her and share her photos with your friends.

Leonardo Dicaprio

He is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood with some of the highest grossing movies in history behind him. In the museum you can see the figure of him playing the character from his movie “Django Unchained”. DiCaprio is another of our most emblematic characters that you cannot miss.

Margaret Chambers

This Spanish biochemist, a disciple of Severo Ochoa, made great advances in molecular biology and, as a woman, was a pioneer in many fields of science. She passed away in 2019 and at the Wax Museum you can find her figure in the room dedicated to inventors and scientists.

Angelina Jolie

A true Hollywood icon, he continues to be active with a long list of movies and characters that we all remember, such as “Maleficent” or “Lara Croft”. In the museum you can admire the beauty of her figure and her tattoos on her back. Do not hesitate to take a photo with her when you visit us.