New haircuts and rejuvenating hairstyles summer 2022, Jennifer Lopez curtain bangs and boxer braids are in vogue

Jennifer Lopez always launches new trends and has recently been sporting a cut hair long with the curtain bangs. So the right inspiration for this summer 2022 has finally arrived. The hairstyle in question also has the particularity of instantly rejuvenating the face. As for the hairstyles you can opt for the braiding, to be made in a thousand versions. Now there is only time to discover the latest news of the moment.

New rejuvenating haircuts summer 2022

Jennifer Lopez has just turned 53 and always looks like a little girl, maybe it’s also thanks to her new one cut from hair. The singer has created a wonderful long hair and on the latter there are some strings and in particular on the tips. To embellish her hair, Jennifer paired one fringe to curtain which turns out to be very soft. This detail is perfect for framing the face in the best way. It is a parade and wispy fringe. Lopez’s hair shade continues to be a nice caramel. Many times the singer also makes a ponytail, ideal for fighting the heat of these days. So this hairstyle can be considered in the coming months, to have a very glamorous look.

Advice

There curtain bangs it is perfect for giving personality and harmony to the face. This detail was also in trend in the 60-70s, and was sported by Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot. The fringe must always be customized according to the features, to enhance the various strengths. It can also be chosen to hide some small defects. Curtain bangs are ideal on an oval face, but with the right precautions it can be done on other face shapes. Curtain bangs are always very versatile and can be transformed into a side tuft. On the other hand, by opening it slightly it can be camouflaged with the front lengths.

Summer 2022 rejuvenating hairstyles trends

With a long hair you can also make the braiding, to have a much more jaunty style. For example, you can opt for boxer braids, herringbone braids, French braids, rope braids or bubble braids. This hairstyle can be flaunted on any occasion and is also chosen many times by Hailey Bieber. Then can not miss it sleek bun where the texture is very shiny. The proposal in question is ideal for highlighting the face. You can also choose the version with the side line, to be much more elegant. The sleek bun is also worn by Bella Hadid and Bianca Balti.