Netflix ‘Time for me’: Official trailer of the comedy of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall will star in the new Netflix movie “Time for me” or “Me time”, by its name in English. This comedy will be released on August 26 and both actors will play a couple of friends who live a crazy adventure in a weekend.

What is ‘Me time’ about?

Sonny (Hart) is a homegrown family man living a quiet life while his wife (Hall) works all day. However, all that changes after he decides to visit his old friend Huck (Wahlberg), who has planned a big party for his birthday in the desert.

In the official trailer of “Time for me” it is seen that this pair of friends have taken different paths after leaving school. So after meeting, Sonny will live great experiences thanks to Huck, he will do things that he would never have imagined, but that will be a great experience for the father of the family.

Mark Wahlberg and his physical transformation for his new movie

Mark Wahlberg is known for his impressive physical routine and action roles; however, for his most recent project he undertook a physical transformation and a personal search.

“It’s an unusual role,” said the 50-year-old actor, who had to trade weights for food to star in “Father Stu’s Miracle.” “It’s also an obvious choice if you know me and my personal journey. If you know what I try to do as I get older and try to find things with more meaning and purpose,” he said in an interview with AFP.

“Father Stu’s Miracle” follows the life of Father Stuart Long, an aspiring professional boxer who experienced several personal transformations in his life. Long hung up his gloves after an injury and moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

Mark Wahlberg’s character takes another turn, being diagnosed with a degenerative disease that undermines his body. It is then that the actor had to embrace a diet high in protein, carbohydrates and sodium to interpret the last phase of Long.

“Huge steaks, baked potatoes, a dozen eggs every morning, a dozen bacon bits, two bowls of rice, a glass of olive oil,” the actor recounted. “A lot of protein for the first two weeks. The next two weeks I ate a lot of starch, and the last two weeks a lot of sodium to get the bloated effect. It wasn’t fun at all.”

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 16 OBI-WAN KENOBI or how to play with nostalgia to excite fans

Obi-Wan, you are my only hope! Following the season finale of the Obi-Wan Kennobi series, Lucia Barja and Michael Livia discuss the good, the bad, and the room for improvement in the series starring Ewan McGregor, which includes the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin and his alter ego Darth Vader. What did this premiere mean for the future of the Star Wars universe? Here we leave you the clues.