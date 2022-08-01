The actor was back in the news in recent days after apologizing to Chris Rock for the slap he gave him at the 2022 Oscars.





Netflix again made a controversial decision since decided to cancel the movie sequel Bright 2, which had been released in 2017 and is starring Will Smiththe actor who made headlines again for apologizing to Chris Rock After his slap at the Oscars 2022.











Netflix canceled a movie starring Will Smith and there will be no second part

Although the leading streaming platform He usually makes decisions like these, taking into account that the film has the stellar performance of the 53-year-old actor, this decision left material to cut. The truth is after redeeming himself for his attitude months agoSmith suffers a setback again.

Beyond the fact that official confirmation is still missing, Several specialized media anticipated that after its premiere in 2017, Bright will not have a second part, which had been announced in 2018 and ratified in 2020.











The sequel to this film had been announced in 2018, but It did not have the expected impact on the streaming platform, so it was paused and two years later it was confirmed that Louis Leterrier would replace David Ayer as director.



Beyond the fact that a lot of time passed from Smith’s reaction at the Oscars, the actor only now made the decision to apologizeyes It should be noted that that episode prevented him from participating in Academy events, caused Disney to delay the premiere of Pole to Pole, Smith’s documentary for National Geographic; it affected the development of Bad Boys 4 and put a damper on plans for Fast and Loose at Netflix.











Synopsis of Bright, the film starring Will Smith that Netflix canceled



The description of this production explains: “In Los Angeles, amidst interspecies territorial tensions, a human cop and his orc sidekick find a powerful item. The prophesied war has begun”.

Cast of Bright, the Will Smith movie that Netflix lowered



Will Smith

Joel Edgerton

Noomi Rapace

Lucy Fry

Edgar Ramirez

Ike Barinholtz

Brad William Henke

Enrique Murciano

Happy Anderson

Kenneth Choy

andrea navedo

Dawn Oliveri











