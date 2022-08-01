More than 55 percent of Mexicans consider themselves workaholics or workaholics.

The pressure of the labor landscape conditions many to feel obligated to respond to a demanding work environment.

Generation Z has recorded the highest levels of job stress, capturing close to 46 percent.

More than half of Mexicans are workaholics, and the reasons are not as mysterious as they seem, since the rhythm of life of the once called “new normality” has forced us to act differently.

And it is that the figures that the OCCWorld, 55 percent of workers in Mexico usually work shifts that extend to more than eight hours a day. Therefore, many of them do not usually eat properly and suffer from burnout or stress after exceeding their schedules.

However, this is not the most alarming of all, but it is considered that many, instead of taking advantage of their free time in different activities, spend their leisure time continuing with work.

Generation Z has become the most affected by the phenomenon of work stress. In the same way, the terror of not getting a different job that offers a better life condition forces many to stay in jobs on which they become dependent.

According to their figures, stress levels among workers remain high. Generation Z experienced a fairly high level of stress, capturing 46 percent, while four out of 10 millennials, 38 percent are stressed all or most of the time; “In Mexico, the millennials (34 percent) and Gen Z (39 percent), although with slightly lower figures, are in this situation, “he says.

Perhaps this is due in part to the change in mentality as a result of the pandemic, because while some leaders knew how to deal with the threats of the pandemic, many others took the easy way out. The dismissal of more than 12.5 million workers in Mexico Between March and April 2020, it could have had such a negative effect on both employees and employers that many are still wondering how to continue a healthy coexistence in the workplace.

After this trauma, many workers have decided to sacrifice their vacation periods and even risk their health and physical integrity to stay in a job.

The Federal Labor Law (LFT) in its article 76 explains that: workers who have more than one year of service will enjoy an annual paid vacation period, which in no case may be less than six working days, and which will increase by two working days, up to reach twelve, for each subsequent year of service. After the fourth year, the vacation period will increase by two days for every five days of service.

However, not enjoying the vacation period has many repercussions. It must be recognized, for example, that it is prohibited by article 79 of the LFT to indicate that vacations cannot be compensated with cash remuneration, unless the employment relationship is terminated and the employee has not enjoyed them.

In the same way, it is necessary to know that postponing vacations will not cause them to accumulate, for which the right to enjoy this rest period, accompanied by a vacation premium, expires in one year, from the date on which are required. It should be known that in the only case that vacations not taken can be paid is in the event of voluntary resignation or dismissal, but it would only be possible by dividing the corresponding days of the corresponding vacations by the 365 days of the year and multiplying it by the days that have been worked. That way, they can be paid at the finiquit.

Finally, a study conducted by the Harvard Business Review highlights the importance of taking vacations into account not as a reward, but as a right:

Vacations encourage promotions and job promotions. Employees are 6.5 percent more likely to get a promotion. Vacations increase positivity and energy levels by 94 percent. A study by the US Travel Association indicates that taking vacations raises the levels of well-being by 31 percent and the productivity of workers by 21%.

