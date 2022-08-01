More ‘Game of Thrones’ and more ‘Star Wars’

The platforms struggle to produce series that capture a global audience and therefore try to squeeze the most out of the universes that have worked. In August more series derived from Game of Thrones (the house of the dragon) and of starwars (Andor) and just around the corner, on September 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But this month will also bring series based on comics, thrillers set on the Moon, reinvention of iconic films or the impact of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, among other topics.

sandman Netflix (Friday 5)

Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic that mixes modern myth and dark fantasy, and in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are intertwined. Spanning multiple timelines and universes, the series follows the people and places affected by the Lord of Dreams (played by Tom Sturridge), a powerful being who, as his name suggests, is the embodiment of images. oneiric.

THE TEACHER Filmin (Tuesday 9)

British ITV miniseries that follows Jenna Garvey, an English teacher who excels at her job but whose personal life is somewhat chaotic. After a night of partying, Jenna’s life falls apart when she is accused of having slept with Kyle, one of her students. Although she initially pleads guilty, soon after she discovers that the evidence against her may have been false.

MOONHAVEN AMC+ (Thursday 11)

Suspense thriller set in a utopian community built on the Moon. Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a smuggler and freighter pilot, is accused of a crime and sent to Moonhaven, a lunar settlement seeking solutions to the problems that threaten civilization on Earth. Bella will be involved in a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for the miracles of Moonhaven.

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Amazon Prime Video (Friday 12th)

Series based on the script by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel for the film of the same name by Penny Marshall with Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, which in Spain was baptized as They give the blow (1992). Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams star in this series that evokes the lighthearted spirit of the film while delving into the story of a generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.

AFTER THE HURRICANE Apple TV+ (Friday the 12th)

Miniseries based on real events that adapts Sheri Fink’s book about the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a hospital in the affected area. When the waters rose, the power went out and the heat soared, the exhausted workers of a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would later haunt them for years to come. Produced and written by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse ( Jack Ryan , lost ).

SISTERS UNTIL DEATH Apple TV+ (Friday 19)

Mix of black comedy and suspense from the creator and actress Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale) and that this time adapts the Belgian series Clan. Set in Ireland, the fiction follows five sisters who, after the premature death of their parents, promise to always protect each other. In addition to Horgan herself, the cast includes Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, the daughter of musician Bono.

THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON HBO Max (Monday 22)

The long-awaited prequel arrives Game of Thrones with which HBO will try to replicate the success of one of the most watched series in television history. Based on fire and blood by George RR Martin, the plot of the series, set 200 years before the war for the Iron Throne began, focuses on the fate of the Targaryens, ancestors of Daenerys. Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Rhys Ifans, among others.

ANDOR Disney+ (Wednesday 31)

This fiction explores a new perspective of the galaxy starwars focusing on the journey of Cassian Andor, the character who debuted in rogue one and played by Diego Luna. The series tells how the rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets got involved. In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor will embark on a path that will make him a rebel hero.





read also

Francis Puig