Minions: a villain is born continues to lead the box office for the fifth week

Between July 28 and Sunday, July 31, “Minions: A Villain Is Born” sold 290,806 tickets on 420 screens, becoming the highest-grossing title of the year, with 4,149,399 tickets sold since its premiere on June 30. .

The minions movie kept the Argentine box office podium for the fifth consecutive week, as part of the successful saga that in 2015 sold 4,934,898 tickets in Argentina, a figure that makes it the second highest grossing movie in history in the local market, only behind Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4”, which in 2019 attracted 6,632,980 viewers.

It should be noted that between July 28 and 31, Argentine cinemas sold 845,585 tickets, according to the specialized consultant Ultracine.

The second most watched movie was “DC League of Super Pets”, the Warner Bros animated film about the pets of DC Comics super heroes, which attracted 197,361 viewers on 370 screens.

In third place was “Thor: Love and Thunder”, by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, which added 192,198 viewers on 310 screens in its fourth weekend in theaters, with a cumulative total of 1,849,885 tickets sold.

The table of the first positions in terms of collection is completed with “Jurassic World: Domain” (47,159 admissions, 138 screens); “Lightyear” (39,799 admissions, 111 screens); “Elvis” (37,692, 138 screens); “The black telephone” (30,851; 116 screens); “The room of horror” (20,205; 86); and “Top Gun: Maverick” (15,979, 44 screens).

The Spanish-Argentine co-production “La gallina turuleca”, the animated film based on the popular children’s song directed by Eduardo Gondell and Victor Monigote, which features the voices of Guillermo Francella, Flavia Palmiero and Sofia Morandi, recently came in tenth place. and summoned 7,506 spectators on 69 screens. So far it has cut 122,223 tickets. (Telam)