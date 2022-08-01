Michael Keaton talks about his return as Batman and says it was confusing to return to the role

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and Batman – 85%, it was clear that the character still has a very special place among the public, in addition to having new ways of approaching it to create new and different titles from each other. Although it is clear that Batman is and will continue to be one of the most adapted heroes for the cinema, fans will continue to find ways to debate which version is better, and producers will take note to comply with certain whims that serve their purposes. This is where Michael Keaton comes in, who is considered by many to be the best Batman and who revealed the true reasons for returning to this role, as well as admitting that he shares the same emotion as any other viewer.

Tim Burton hit the nail on the head with his adaptation of Batman – 72%. In addition to having a perfect setting reminiscent of the original comics, Michael Keaton he quickly established himself as a huge crowd favourite. Although the role has passed through several hands, including those of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson, Keaton maintains his position among the favorites. While a whole generation is still fighting over what happened between Zack Snyder and Warner, others prefer to look at the potential of Matt Reeves’ new vision, and some more decide to look back with nostalgia and longing.

In recent years, there has been a very clear tendency in Hollywood to exploit the public’s nostalgia. At some point, the industry realized that making remakes didn’t work at all because fans wanted the original actors or stories. Revivals continue to set trends and the superhero genre was perfect to bring back several performers who had already said goodbye to these characters. Examples like Patrick Stewart and Anson Mount in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% or Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% are proof that going back to the roots is a great benefit for producers.

Following this pattern, it was no surprise that DC and Warner announced the return of Michael Keaton like Batman. However, what began as a rather cameo type position soon became a great way to fix several problems in this franchise that the producer seeks to rescue. The promise that the actor will appear in The Flash and Batgirl has already caused a lot of excitement to see these two projects, plus fans already have their own theories about what it could mean for future adaptations and sequels, although none of that has been confirmed. by Keaton.

Like many actors who launched and started such franchises, Michael Keaton he was always left with the feeling that he didn’t have a proper closure as Batman. The actor retired from Batman Forever – 41% when Joel Schumacher took over as director and changed the entire proposal from Tim Burton. Now, he hopes that these movies will bring back that moment that he missed a few years ago. In interview with VarietyKeaton talked about his return as Batman, and the real and simple reason for accepting the proposal:

It seemed fun. He was curious what it would be like after so many years. Not so much me doing it, there was obviously something to that, but I was curious about it, weirdly, socially. All of this is gigantic. [Marvel y DC] they have their own world. So, I like to see him as an outsider, thinking, “Holy crap!”

Keaton assures that there is nothing more exciting than sitting in a movie theater to watch a movie and he is sure that this feeling is shared by thousands of people who are dying to see these stories on the big screen.

Michael Keaton He also admitted that he does not watch many superhero movies, but not because he despises them, but because he finds it difficult to spend time, since he is usually very busy. In the end, the decision to return as Batman was easy because he thought the script was very good and he wanted to prove to himself that he could play it again, although he admits that it was a bit confusing because of all the material that exists from the various adaptations and the multiversal idea. they plan to apply. Rumors indicate that, to definitively end the Snyderverse, Keaton will become the main Batman of the DCEU, which could present him in other titles of the brand.

