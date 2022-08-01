Meryl Streep, the last clue that exists of a necklace from María Félix that disappeared

Meryl Streep, the last clue about a missing necklace from María Félix (Photos: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian/Twitter/@ladoña_mx)

the jewels of Maria Felix They were one more extension of her personal brand, as they are one of the differentiating elements that made the great diva of Mexico one of the greatest celebrities of all time. This is well known to Hollywood celebrities who during her life, and even after her death, have sought a way to relate to her, even by wearing one of her clothes and her jewelry, as was in case of meryl streepwho was seen wearing a well-known and iconic.

the ladyas her thousands of fans popularly called her, filmed movies in Argentina, Spain, Italy and France, so her unique beauty was not only known in Mexico, this being the reason why more than one heartthrob tried to win her heart for through the traditional method, which was apparently very well received by her: receiving expensive diamonds or pieces of jewelry unique in the world designed by famous world firms that were so exclusive that other celebrities would also envy.

And it was not only her suitors who began to fill her extensive wardrobe with important and expensive pieces of gold art, but also the renowned boutiques who did not hesitate to, as it would now be called, collaborate with beautiful mary -as he was also known for one of his most popular roles in the Mexican Golden Cinema Era– being the muse of brands of the likes of Cartier Y Harry Winstonto mention a few.

Most of María Félix’s jewels have been put up for auction over the last 20 years after her unfortunate departure (Photo: Facebook/María Félix: All my wars)

For this reason, his peculiar jewels were so transcendental that even after his death, the curiosity to obtain them, learn about them or even see the cost updates of each one of them remains in the interest of the public. What makes other great celebrities, like Streep, among the most acclaimed in the history of current Hollywood cinema, borrow a viral piece to attend the Oscars and after that no one else is seen again to date .

In 2006, one of the seventh art projects inspired by the fashion industry would become a cultural reference for the LGBT+ community and the entire world: The Devil Wears Prada (in Latin America, The Devil Wears Prada). With her we would not only see Anne Hathaway succeed as Andrea Sachs, Emily Blunt be part of funny memes being Emily Charlton or even Stanley Tucci consecrate himself as NigelWell, in said tape Meryl Streep would prove to be one of the biggest chameleons on the big screen.

The tape managed to raise more than 350 million dollars, having a budget of only 35 (Photo: Instagram / @ merylstrepp1)

Of the dramatic comedy genre and directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada became for the actress the golden opportunity to immortalize the iconic Miranda Priestley who -for those who strangely do not remember- “is the editor of the magazine runways, respected by her staff, even more feared, and a reference for many in the world of fashion, since her influence is powerful enough to redo a $300,000 photo shoot with impunity and lead a designer to redesign a collection complete with just pursed lips. However, she adores her spoiled twin daughters ”, can be read in the official description of her character in 20th Century Fox.

This, for many fashion critics and lovers of the life of María Félix It was the main argument for the actress to decide to go for her nomination for “Best Actress” at the 2007 Oscars. with something very special, because he paraded with a outfits of an important brand, but it would be the peculiar beetle jewel the true protagonist of his look.

Unfortunately, the actress lost her nomination Photo: AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award knew the impact that Meryl Streep and The Devil Wears Prada they had in the world. For this reason, all the spotlights were directed at the renowned actress at all times, but more than one realized that the recognized accessory that stole all kinds of prominence in the other elements of her wardrobe was nothing more and nothing less than the beetle jewel that María Félix had worn years ago with a singular grace that the piece was immediately associated with his name throughout the world.

The front pages of some of the most important newspapers in the world did not hesitate to make more than one special mention of the impressive jewel that the actress wore, because despite the fact that the central issue was that he lost the nomination against Helen Mirren for her role in The Queenthe public was fascinated that he had used an accessory so associated with beautiful mary and Mexican culture.

Photo: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

This would be the last time that the public could see the jewel that way. The Scarab necklace is said to be made of 18 karat gold, chalcedony, coral, onyx Y diamonds. Originally, the necklace belonged to the ladybut in 1996 was auctioned in Geneva, Switzerland. The world saw her step on the Oscars red carpet with Streep, but in 2010 was part of the “Always in Style: 150 years or Artistic Jewels” lotat Sotheby’s New York. Since then everything around the jewel is a mystery.

Mexico and all the countries that she conquered with her talent, beauty and friendliness with the public were witnesses of the love that the diva of gold cinema had for what was valuable. For example, in an interview that Jacob Zabludovsky -important Mexican communicator of the 20th century- made the lady He mentioned that he had an obsession with money.

“Her horses running in Paris, her ear covered in emeralds. So many jewels is a manifestation…”, but the actress did not let him finish since she replied that “it is the respect that I have for the public”.

Jacobo Zabludovsky was one of the most important communicators in Mexico in the 20th century and during an interview he questioned the diva in waste of style and jewelry that he always wore (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“The public likes to see me with the things that I bring from Paris, that I come dressed up. How do you want me to walk? Huaracuda? I put on the best I can”, The film diva replied to the journalist.

For this reason, the actress of big productions like The Rock of the Souls (1943), God forgive me (1948) and Tizoc: Indian love (1957) always highlighted her image with jewels that she wore, but not just any since her favorite brands were Cartier and Harry Winston. Some of these were gifts from lovers of her as Agustin Lara, Jorge Negrete and even the King Farouk of Egypt.

Although at present all those stereotypes related to women seem to be something of the past every day, there are some details that have endured thanks to the connection they have had “with flesh and blood people”. For this reason, although everyone continues to admire the great jewels of María Bonita, many do not agree that they are a sign of love, power or even a way to agree on a relationship.

The actress is considered one of the greatest female icons in Latin America (Photo: INAH)

Although, on the other hand, the work carried out by María Félix for the respect of women’s autonomy, labor rights and for an equitable salary without discrimination based on gender, are ideals that could be considered as the “first attempts of feminism”, has fact that 24 years after her death, La Doña continues to be one of the greatest cultural references in Mexico, Latin America and the whole world, without asking or owing other celebrities of the stature of Marilyn Monroe.

