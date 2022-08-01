Megan Fox Teases Starting OnlyFans Account With Kourtney Kardashian, Shares Photos Of Sexy Skims

Ads

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. Shutterstock (2)

Bring the heat! Megan Fox teased a possible new adventure with Kourtney Kardashian as she shared furious outtakes from their past Skims photo shoot.

Read the article

“BTS of my skims tour with Kourtney,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, August 1. “Should we start an OnlyFans?”

Fans of the Transformers star seemed to agree with the idea of ​​a joint OnlyFans account with one replying, “Don’t threaten to have fun.” (OnlyFans is a subscription content service where celebrities can earn money for their posts.)

A second fan commented: “These photos just added 10 years to my life” while a third user simply wrote “Slay”.

Read the article

The Jennifer’s Body actress had a close and personal encounter with the 43-year-old Kardashian star in photos posing in the bathroom for Kim Kardashian’s clothing line. In one shot, Poosh’s founder straddled Fox as he sat on the toilet and they both stick out their tongues.

In a separate image, the Tennessee native clung to Kourtney’s knee as they posed on the tile floor. Fox wore a high-waisted black thong and bralette from the Skims cotton collection while the California native wore a black tee.

The women, who got close thanks to their respective significant others, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, teamed up in September 2021 for the Skims campaign.

“I love that Skims really understand what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox said in a press release shared with Us Weekly at the time. “I really enjoyed participating in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

The New Girl alum promoted the campaign via Instagram in Fall 2021, sharing the final looks of her and Kourtney who shaped the line. “Kourt, forever is not long enough,” Fox captioned the shots. “Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot: an immersive @skims experience.”

Earlier this year, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress gave fans a rare glimpse into what her friendship with Kourtney entails, including what happens in their double dates with Kelly, 32, and Barker, 46. years.

Read the article

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and stuff like that,” Fox – who has been engaged to the rapper “Emo Girl” since January – told Glamor UK in an interview released in April. “But we’re not going to go picnics or road trips.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star noted that group dates aren’t very frequent because their large families take priority. Fox shares three children – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is the father of daughter Cassie, 13.

Kourtney, who legally married Blink-182 drummer in May, shares children Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares his son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also an active parent in the life of stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. (The model, 47, shares her eldest son, 23, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

“We don’t have a lot of double dates,” Fox explained at the time. “I mean, among all of us, there are 900 children!”

Ads