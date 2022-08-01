Megan Fox ‘steals’ the looks in Pasadena with a neon crop top

The actress Megan fox has been transformed into a fashionist. For the past two years he has surprised his fans with see-through dresses, fishnet outfits and barbiecore clothes.

To be in trend this summer, she has worn a Jacquemus neon set. She was caught by paparazzi while on her way to visit her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in Pasadena, California.

used a spectacular neon green outfitconsisting of a crop top with a collar halter and pants fitted at the waist, but slightly flared. She completed her look with brown shoes and highlighted her manicure with a shade of purple.

Photo: Grosby Group

increased the glamor with a green bag and makeup in nude tones with a slight smoky touch on the eyelids to highlight her look. She let her hair down.

Megan fox was photographed just before her fiancé was to perform at the Kia Forum in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles. He joined the concert Travis Barker as a drummer and his wife Kourtney Kardashian recorded from the stands.

According to the tabloid Daily Mailalso were: the singer Avril Lavigne with her fiancé Mod Sun and the actress Addison Rae with her boyfriend.

Megan Fox confirms she drank Machine Gun Kelly’s blood

Megan fox is about to marry the rapper Machine Gun Kelly and confirmed to Glamor that they drank each other’s blood by committing; they don’t just carry it in a vial around their neck.

“Yes. People imagine us with glasses like in Game of Thrones, but it’s only a few drops. Sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” he confessed.

the star of transformers he says he reads tarot cards, likes astrology and does physical meditations. “I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things,” he notes.

Photo: Grosby Group

They are now together in Taurus, a movie that is based on the life and experiences of Machine Gun Kelly. It is directed by Tim Sutton and tells the story of “a rising but troubled musician who spends his days and nights searching for inspiration to record his next song,” according to dead line.

This is the second movie they star together MGK and Megan fox, because they met while recording the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Bruce Willis. They will also appear together in Good Mourning, written and directed by MGK and Mod Sun.

Photo: Grosby Group

Look at the photos of Megan Fox in the gallery above.