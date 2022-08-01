Megan Fox shows off her abdomen and ensures that she does not go to the gym

Megan Fox has been one of the sexiest actresses for decades and has also become one of the most followed on Instagram; this time she became a trend of hers because in the last photos of her that she has uploaded to her Instagram account she has showing off her abs, which she said are “natural,” because she never goes to the gym.

In the most recent postcard that was uploaded to her profile, Megan has a toned stomach, as well as her arms, but she wrote in the description of her publication: “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to duck he would have put diamonds on the ground.”

In 2014, less than six months after welcoming her second child with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, the actress worked on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” where she was seen with a spectacular physique, When asked about it, she replied that: “I exercise very hard twice a week.”

She is one of the most beautiful actresses. Photo: Special.

He explained that his training routine included “cardio bursts with very heavy weights”. And of his diet, he said he had “cut out all bread and those kinds of carbs. No cookies, no pretzels, no chips.”

Fox, 36, is the mother of Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. For many years she was considered the sexiest woman in the world and today she is considered one of the most controversial models on social media. , as for confessing that he has drunk the blood of his partner, Machine Gun Kelly, and that he came to tear an exclusive suit in order to have a sexual encounter with his passionate boyfriend.

