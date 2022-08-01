Megan Fox has already been able to ‘snuggle’ the newborn son of her ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have once again shown that they maintain a cordial and even friendly relationship, And not only to keep the family peace and protect their three children together: the adorable Noah (9), Bhodi (8) and Journey (5).

In fact, it has been the current partner of the interpreter of ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’, Sharna Burgess, who has revealed that Megan has already had the opportunity to personally meet Zane, the former dancer’s first child together and the former husband of the ‘Transformers’ actress. And not only that, he has also boasted that Megan and Zane have already hit it off.

The interpreter, who now enjoys a solid relationship with the singer Machine Gun Kelly, has taken advantage of that first meeting to “snuggle” and give a lot of pampering to the newbornwho for his part feels very comfortable and comforted in Megan’s arms, as revealed by his proud mother.

“He came to see him and gave him a lot of hugs, which was wonderful and really great,” Sharna said in conversation with Us Weekly magazine.in which he has also celebrated that his firstborn is such a calm and relaxed baby, who loves that everyone is aware of him and express affection in the form of caresses.

