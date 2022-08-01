Meet the vacation home that Matt Damon bought in Bedford Hills

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have a new $8.5 million mansion.

The actor Matt Damon and your family will have the opportunity to escape to a quiet property in Bedford Hillsjust an hour from Manhattan.

According to several media outlets, Damon paid $8.5 million for this mansion built on a 13.5-acre lot. The place was built in 2004 but in 2021 it was remodeled.

the main house it has an extension of 7,190 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, hall, living room, office, piano room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

The house has extensive green areas and a swimming pool/ The Grosby Group

All the spaces of the house are illuminated with natural light thanks to its large windows, which also offer an excellent view of the outside.

Having been a recently remodeled property, all its places are in excellent condition and have great details.

The kitchen, for example, stands out for having a large central island and for being equipped with high-end appliances.

The house was remodeled in 2021/ The Grosby Group

The actor and his wife Luciana Barroso you can enjoy a main room with ample space for a living room, coffee bar, gym and private bathroom with everything you need to enjoy.

Being a vacation home, this place offers extensive green areas with terracestennis court, saltwater pool and other ideal spaces to enjoy the summer with the family outdoors.

There is also a greenhouse, stable, lake and a tree house that the actor’s children will surely enjoy.

