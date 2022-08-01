Meet Robert Downey Jr’s Striking Blue Ferrari

Robert Downey Jr., the famous interpreter of the character Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iro Man and of the great Sherlock Holmes, has a multimillion-dollar garage that amazes his fans, but there is the most special vehicle that he uses on a daily basis, which you can see in this note. Keep reading…

July 31, 2022 8:01 p.m.

Robert Downey Jr He never ceases to amaze his fans with the incredible performances he performs on screen, such as his role as Tony Stark in the film Hombre de Hierro of Marvel and the controversial Sherlock Holmes, two very different characters but interpreted impeccably.

The American actor, in addition to shining in Hollywood, has also managed to accumulate an extraordinary fortune to buy various collection cars, between classics and sports which are one of his greatest weaknesses behind the wheel, given the elegance and spectacular performance that are his preference.

Noteworthy is the fabulous and eye-catching Ferrari California T in bluewhich he owns in his impressive garage with a base value of 250 thousand dollarswhich boasts in its social networks that It offers V8 biturbo gasoline engine, 412kW/560CV at 7500Nm, 755Nm at 4750rpm. It has a seven-speed rear-wheel drive transmission and a top speed of 316km/h, going from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Its interior is more than fabulous, with unique technology and elegance, allowing the Hollywood star to travel at the same time as his character Tony Stark with indisputable quality, precise comfort for its occupants in a space full of enjoyment and safety.

Added to its great advantages are improvements in the center of gravity of the vehicle, with a completely aluminum chassis and bodywork for such a fine convertible with a sports formula that provides the best twice, without any waste, between class and speed. highlighting images of the great team where the actor drives.

+ Look at the images of the striking Ferrari California T of the actor:

Robert Downey Jr.’s Ferrari California T