Maximal belts are the new trend and are worn like in 2000

We have seen it. The fashion She is obsessed with everything related to the 2000s right now. But if we talk about the style of this era, we can’t ignore the belts extra large

In the early 1980s, Hollywood stars rarely walked a red carpet without a maximalist belt. they wore chain belts with jeans (very Britney Spears), over shirts at the waist (very Cameron Diaz), or even with evening dresses (very J.Lo). Often these fabulous belts they were extra wide with comically huge or shiny buckles. Also, most of the time they were not functional. It’s easy to understand why the bold trend went out of fashion; the accessory just screams timelessness. But in 2022, like it or not, it seems that statement belts are making a comeback, although their new version is much more elegant.

Britney Spears.Getty Images

This summer, the maximalist belt has resurfaced. A few days ago, model Bella Hadid appeared in New York in a crop top and shorts, adorned with a huge ‘Gaultier Supreme’ belt buckle. The logo buckle is also a hit for Jennifer Lopez, who wore Valentino’s ‘V’ belt buckle with jeans while celebrating her honeymoon in Paris.

While the 2000s belts They were extremely flashy, these belts are a bit more understated for everyday wear. In the front rows of this month’s Haute Couture shows, we saw even more moments of extra large belts. Model Winnie Harlow wore a gold chain belt to attend the Schiaparelli show, while Emily Ratajkowski wore a extra long belt at the Balenciaga show. Both stars paired their belts with black suits, giving them a more refined and subtle look.