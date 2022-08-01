Matt Damon’s connection with Alicante, where he spends his vacations

More and more international stars are relying on the Spanish coast to enjoy their well-deserved summer vacations. And it is that, although the vast majority usually settle in enclaves such as Ibiza, Mallorca or Marbella, others opt for more traditional places, although just as emblematic as Alicante. It is the case of Matt Damon. The famous American actor has headed to the Costa Blanca to enjoy a few days of vacation in Jávea with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and his brother-in-law, the former rugby player Xuan.

Far from wanting to make his visit to the country something intimate and private, the screenwriter and his companions have been located enjoying lively plans in the area. They have taken advantage of their stay in the Valencian municipality to go to several restaurants in which, as reported by the national and international press, they have generated great expectation, since it is not usual to see Hollywood stars of the stature of Damon wandering around the zone.

Matt Damon in AlicanteINSTAGRAM

However, instead of trying to go unnoticed and enjoy the enclave without raising too many suspicions, Matt has even dared to pose smiling with all those who came to ask him for a photo, including several workers from a restaurant in Cala del Portixol with which he was photographed dressed in a casual style t-shirt, short jeans and a cap. As reported by El Español, the employees of the establishment have assured that they saw Damon “a very humble person, who did not claim any special treatment”highlighting the kindness and discretion that characterize him so much.

The same thing happened in the Monsoon Thai restaurant, where he also met several people who were interested in knowing what the interpreter was really like at short distances, highlighting the close character and generosity he showed during his time at the establishment.

There is no doubt that his presence in Jávea has drawn the attention of locals and strangers, but the truth is that the protagonist of Mars has been connected to the beaches of Alicante for years. This is thanks to his wife, who is joined by 18 years of marriage and three daughters in common, since his brother, Xuan Bozán, has lived in the area for a long time. This is the reason that explains why Matt and Luciana have traveled to Spain several times in recent years, standing out above the rest the visit they made in 2016 on the occasion of the then rugby player’s wedding, a getaway in which the actor He also took the opportunity to go to several clubs and see a match between the Dénia Rugby Club and the UCV.

At 51 years old, Matt Damon enjoys a sweet stage of his life marked by numerous professional commitments, the vast majority related to the film industry, as well as by the great successes that, to this day, continue to stand out in the personal field. . The actor is the father of three daughters, Isabella, Gia and Stella, along with Argentina, with whom he passed through the altar in December 2005.