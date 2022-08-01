Mary Alice, known for the Oracle of ‘Matrix Revolutions’, dies

HBarely two days ago sad news was known. This Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the actress and prestigious lady of the theater Mary Alice passed away in her apartment in Manhattan.as revealed by the New York police to media such as the ‘Hollywood Reporter’. At 85 years of age, he had been retired from both the cinema and the stage for almost two decades.finding his last role in an episode of the series ‘Kojak’, alongside Ving Rhames.

However, before this small job, Mary Alice had shone on theatrical circuits around the world, obtaining great honors in film and television. All this, after the Mississippi actress had started working as a primary school teacher.

Mary Alice Projects

According to Mary Alice herself, the theater has given him life. Her career took off after joining a community theater group and she has been on the rise ever since. in the middle of the60 she was already a paid actress, and years later she represented ‘Richard III’ in the company of Denzel Washington, having previously made his film debut in films such as ‘The Education of Sonny Carson’, in 1974and two years later in ‘Sparkles’. In the 1980s, he joined the production of ‘fences’a Pulitzer Prize-winning work by August Wilson, and played a direct role in the creation of her character, Rose. For this role she won the Tony, and ended up inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame..

During the 1990s, his roles stood out on the big screen. In 1990participated in both ‘awakenings’ (where she played a nurse in the company of Robert De Niro and Robin Williams) as in ‘The Bonfire of the Vanities’ (as the mother of a young man who was run over by Tom Hanks in the Bronx).

He also shared a poster with Danny Glover in ‘Never go to bed angry’, and two years later he was part of the cast of ‘Malcolm X’ by Spike Lee. In 1993appeared in both ‘give me a break’ with Michael J. Fox as in ‘A perfect world’ by Clint Eastwood. To complete this stage, was signed by the writer and activist Maya Angelou in her directorial debut, ‘Life in the South’.

More recently, specifically in 2002participated in the John Sayles film ‘The promised land’and a year later possibly interpreted his best-known role for the general public: the Oracle of ‘Matrix Revolutions’. Finally, her career would end with ‘I’ll Fly Away’, a film with which she won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress.