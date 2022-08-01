Marvel Phase 1: All Movies

The marvel phase 1 gave the starting signal to what today we understand as UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In this article of soydecine.com I want to make it clear to you what is marvel phase 1 through the films that made it up and their synopses, offered again by the portal filmaffinity. In this case we will show you in the order in which they were released in theatersbut remember that we have another article focused on the marvel chronology so you don’t get lost in his plot line.

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man (2008) © Marvel/Disney

The marvel phase 1 movies start with Iron Man (2008). In it, the billionaire arms manufacturer Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) must face his shady past after suffering an accident with one of his weapons.

Equipped with state-of-the-art armor technology, he becomes “The iron Man“, a hero who is dedicated to fighting evil around the world.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) © Marvel/Disney

The scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) travels the world in search of an antidote that allows him to get rid of his Alter Ego. Pursued by the army and dominated by his own rage, he is unable to get his mind off Betty Ross (liv tyler), so he decides to return to civilization. While he is facing a strange creature, the KGB agent Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) is exposed to a more intense dose of radiation than the one that turned Bruce into the Hulk.

Emil holds the Hulk responsible for his dire situation, and New York City becomes the scene of the final battle between the two most powerful creatures to ever walk the Earth.

Although it is true that later the character of Hulk would be played by Mark Ruffalo, this tape would enter the Marvel chronology Like the rest of the ones on this list.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2010) © Marvel/Disney

We continue to navigate in phase 1 of the Marvel universe. The world already knows that billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is Hombre de Hierro, the masked superhero. Despite pressure from the government, the press, and the public to share his technology with the military, Tony is reluctant to reveal the secrets of the Iron Man armor because he fears that information will fall into the hands of the military. irresponsible.

With Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) Y James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) at his side, Tony forges new alliances and confronts powerful new forces.

Thor (2011)

Movie Thor (2011) © Marvel/Disney

We continue the Marvel chronology with god of thunder movies. Thor He is an arrogant and greedy warrior whose recklessness unleashes an ancient war. For that reason, his father Odin He punishes him by banishing him to Earth to live among men and thus discover the true meaning of humility.

When the most dangerous villain in your world sends to Earth the darkest forces of AsgardThor will realize what it really takes to be a true hero.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The First Avengers (2011) © Marvel/Disney

Born during the Great Depression (1930s), steve rogers grew up as a puny boy in a poor family. Horrified by the news coming from Europe about the Nazis, he decided to join the army; however, due to his failing health, he was rejected over and over again. Touched by his pleas, General Chester Phillips offered him the opportunity to participate in a special experiment: “Operation Rebirth”. After administering theSuper-Soldier Serum” and bombard him with “vitrayons”, Steve’s body becomes perfect. He then underwent an intensive physical and tactical training program.

Three months later, he was entrusted with his first assignment as Captain America. Armed with an indestructible shield, he will wage war against Evil as a sentinel of freedom and leader of the Avengers. This is the first work that should be seen within the Marvel chronology.

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers (2012) © Marvel/Disney

When an unexpected enemy emerges as a major threat to global security, Nick Furydirector of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Agency (and to whom Spain gave the voice of the dubbing actor Miguel Ángel Jenner), decides to recruit a team to save the world from an almost certain disaster.

adaptation of the Marvel comic “The Avengers”the legendary group of Superheros made up of Iron-man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America among others. The first tape of the Avengers within the chronology and, in turn, the one that would end the marvel universe phase 1. is it clear to you marvel phase 1 order? So far it seems simple, but things will get complicated over the next few years.

From this moment, phase 2 of Marvel would begin.