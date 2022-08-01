Martin Scorsese will return to direct Leonardo DiCaprio in the thriller “The Wager”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. (Victoria Will)

The director and actor will work together again on a film based on another book by David Grann, who also wrote the novel. Killers of the Flower Moonnext film of these two and confirmed its premiere for 2023. This time without Robert DeNiroit is the adaptation of The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder which will also come out AppleTV+. It will be Scorsese’s second for this platform and the third for a company dedicated to streaming.

Scorsese will be the director and DiCaprio the protagonist of this adaptation that will take them back to a period story. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the story will be set in the eighteenth century and its plot revolves around the cross accusations of two groups of sailors who crashed on the coasts of Brazil and Chile respectively. While a crew of 30 British Navy men who arrived in Brazil told stories of incredible exploits and survival at sea, six months later a much smaller crew arrived in Chile and charged that the above were actually mutineers.

The source material description reads as follows: “While accusations and counter-accusations surfaced, the British Admiralty staged a special trial to uncover the truth of exactly what happened on the island, exposing a story not just of a captain and crew fighting for surviving while battling some of the most extreme elements on the planet, but also battling their own human nature.”

The key fact of this news is that The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder It hasn’t gone on sale yet. It’s only due out on April 18th of next year according to Amazon.com, but Apple Original Films got the rights to David Grann’s new play beforehand. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce for Imperative Entertainment, along with Scorsese for Sikelia Productions, while DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will produce for Appian Way Productions, with Richard Plepler of Eden Productions serving as executive producer.

Currently Scorsese works at Killers of the Flower Moon, which this week was confirmed not for this year but for 2023. DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, his two favorite actors, are the protagonists of the film that has already finished filming and has now entered the post-production phase. DiCaprio, Scorsese and Imperative Entertainment produced this period crime drama set in 1920s Oklahoma for Apple TV+. The story follows the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation.

Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island Y The Wolf of Wall Street, They are the first films of the director-actor duo. now it comes Flower Moon and later the adaptation of the crime drama The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.

