Mapi, the controversial TVE character, uses the same technology as Fortnite, Avatar and other hits

Mapi has not gone unnoticed on social networks. Since the existence of this new TVE program was announced, presented by Carla Pulpán (in the role of the star fictional character) and Jandro, the networks exploded in an infinite tide of memes that still continue today. But although a priori Mapi has raised quite a few jokes and absolute jokes, the truth is that there is much more work behind it than it seems to build the character’s face and a large part of his movements through CGI. She has appeared on Twitter, hand in hand with the journalist Joan Torreblanca, a video explaining how Mapi has been brought to life to make the character look so detailed. Apparently, technology used in highly successful projects such as Avatar, Fortnite or even The Mandalorianso little joke really.

The work behind Mapi is remarkable and cutting-edge technology has been used

Dave Burton, technical director, explains that “we are using technology that we have stolen from Avatar, The Mandalorian even from Fortnite and we have adapted it to television to be able to do multi-camera with 3D in real time. This, right now, is a worldwide achievementThe actress wears a dummy head with a sensor on her head so that she can be positioned in space at all times. In addition, Carla also wears a facial capture system on her face to capture all her expressions. transferred to augmented reality so that everything is as credible as possible.Seven computers are in charge of doing the magic by capturing the different signals.

“Whenever we make a character we have to get into that character’s head, but it’s literally getting in. I take the head, the camera and I have to do a lot of gesturing. You have to take the software technique and it’s a challenge,” says the already mentioned Carla Pulpn, who He has stepped into the skin of this character with great courage, bearing in mind that we don’t see someone like Mapi on television every day.. That, of course, has also been a handicap for his colleagues, who have had to get used to working with someone who is not entirely human on the show.







“At first it wasn’t easy to have a partner who wasn’t 100% human on screen because there are some technological limitations, you can’t get as close as you’d like or interact as much as you’d like. But since the first program we have forgotten and I see her as a person more“Says Jandro. So, the representation that is achieved of the character is quite impressive. It remains to be seen if the laughter in networks stops now or if this is not enough …