Maneskin releases the video clip of his version of ‘If I Can Dream’, an original theme by Elvis Presley

Elvis. This is the name of the film that, from June 24, we can enjoy in theaters and that pays tribute to the King of Rock. Starring austin butlerthe story is a biopic that narrates the artist’s life and those years in which he emerged as an international music star.

As a soundtrack, some singers have wanted to join, among which are Doja Cat, Diplo Y Maneskins. The latter has put his grain of sand with the theme If I Can Dreama version of Presley that he has managed to take to his field in a masterful way.

thanks to the voice of Damien David and guitars, Maneskin has created a completely hypnotic song that, without a doubt, demonstrates the potential of the Italian group.

However, whoever really knows the band knows that if they are characterized by something, it is their non-conformity and their self-demand. For this reason, Maneskin did not want to leave If I Can Dream in a simple version for the Elvis biopic and has released the video clip of the song.

It is a musical clip that combines images from the film itself with some of the group performing the hit or touring places in history while they are recorded with an old camera.

Among the plans, one stands out that shows all the members of the group illuminated by red letters that illuminate a poster with the name of Elvis.

Maneskin has accustomed us to the fact that each musical anthem he covers becomes a real hit.

They have already recorded this with Begin and now they have proposed to do it with If I Can Dream.

Beyond participating in the Elvis soundtrack, the Italian group premiered in May super modeltheir new single in English where they reflect on the months they lived in Los Angeles and that false appearance that some people in that city want to maintain.

They are also immersed in their world tour Loud Kids Tourwhich will go through Spain on April 11, 2023. In addition, Maneskin is visiting the stages of the most important festivals in the world.