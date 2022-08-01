Mahmood, an exclusive live at the “Sunny Hill Festival” in Kosovo

After the temporary stop of his “Ghettolimpo Summer Tour” due to inflammation of the vocal cords, Mahmood starts again in a big way with an eagerly awaited participation in the Sunny Hill Festival of Pristina (Kosovo), one of the most important musical festivals in the Balkans founded and directed by Dua Lipa and his father Dukagjinboth British but with proud Kosovar origins.

The appointment is from 4 to 7 August at the Gërmia Park in Pristina, where other international stars such as J Balvin, Diplo, Skepta, DJ Regard, AJ Tracey, as well as Dua Lipa herself will perform.

For Mahmood, whose participation is supported by the Farnesina and the Embassy of Italy in Kosovo as part of the integrated promotion program “Living in the Italian style”the exhibition is scheduled Friday 5th August. At least 25 thousand daily spectators are expected: from Kosovo, the Balkan region and the rest of Europe, including many representatives of the Kosovar diaspora that traditionally visit their country of origin in these summer weeks.

“I immediately accepted the invitation of Dukagjin Lipa and the Italian Embassy in Pristina because in this Redemption Festival, in the youngest country in Europe, I see a part of my story: identity poised between multiple cultures, which it is wealth more than weakness; the desire not to lose contact with one’s origins; the memory of the sacrifices made by you and your family; the pride of one’s past and the desire to move forward, remaining linked to family, friends, love “Mahmood said.

“We are particularly proud of this Italian participation in the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, first of all because it allows our music to be appreciated in recognized international contexts, but also because Mahmood perfectly embodies that multicultural, young and open Italy that we like to export abroad. . Also through the presence of Mahmood, who in a short time has conquered a place among the most important exponents of the music scene, including the international one, we also hope to increase mutual knowledge between our two countries and, hopefully, interactions “stated the Ambassador of Italy in Kosovo instead, Antonello De Riu.

For Dukagjin Lipa, in turn a songwriter as well as founder of the communication agency Republika who organizes the exhibition, “The participation of an artist like Mahmood, who confirms the high quality of the Sunny Hill Festival, as well as the fruitful collaboration with the Embassy of Italy, are a source of satisfaction for an appointment that wants to culturally and touristically relaunch Kosovo, a country who loves music and knows how to have fun “.

Also for the Pristina exhibition, Mahmood did not neglect any detail: from the costumes – in close collaboration with Riccardo Tisci who created exclusive clothes for him – to the choices of the scenery and the choristers. Before and after his performance, some videos of the campaign will be shown “BeIT – Italy is simply extraordinary” created by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the ICE Agency.

The Sunny Hill is an international music festival held annually in Pristina since 2018, organized by Dua Lipa and her father Dukagjin. Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 and 2021 editions did not take place. For 2022, in addition to the traditional review in the Kosovar capital (4-7 August), a second edition will be held in Tirana (26-28 August). Sunny Hill brought world music stars such as Pristina to Pristina Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrixas well as being a showcase for local emerging artists.

THIS is the official website of the festival, to which we refer you for all the info.