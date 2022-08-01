Lucca, the Summer Festival closes in a big way; 20,000 for Justin Bieber’s return to the stage

LUCCA – The 2022 edition of the Lucca Summer Festival ended with a magical evening, which saw about 20 thousand spectators flock to the former Balilla, many already waiting the day before being able to access the stands under the Walls.

It was 3 and a half hours of music, a super program that began with the pre – show by Mara Sattei, aka Sara Mattei, the Roman singer who achieved success with the Amici di Maria De Filippi program and was then able to climb the sales charts in Italy.

Then it was the turn of Rkomi, the Milanese rapper returning from a brilliant Sanremo festival, who is enjoying success everywhere with his Italian tour and who is preparing to participate as a judge in the new edition of X Factor.

It goes without saying, however, that the wait was all for Justin Bieber, at the resumption of his world tour in Lucca, after the interruption in June caused by Ramsay Hunt’s disease. The Canadian pop star materialized on stage around 9.30 pm, to the enthusiasm of the fans who flocked to Lucca from all over Italy. Bieber has shown that he is back in shape by pulling out a lineup with all the greatest hits of him.

The restart Summer Festival therefore closed in the best possible way, giving the appointment to 2023. Waiting for the provisions of the Superintendency on the future use of the stands to be definitively clarified.

