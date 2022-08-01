Love and Thunder’ was banned in several countries

Several Arab countries have banned the screening of the fourth installment of the Thor saga in movie theaters, due to the presence of homosexual characters in the film.

Under the title Thor: Love and Thunderthe Marvel blockbuster triumphed at the US box office but, like other recent Hollywood hits, It has caused discomfort and even censorship in some countries due to LGTBI references. The film contains more or less explicit allusions to homosexuality. Valkyrie, the character played by Tessa Thompson, clearly manifests feelings for another woman.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Information “decided to stop the screening of a film broadcast in cinemas to preserve the virtuous values ​​of society”, according to a statement officially published on his Twitter account. The title of the film in question was not specified, but Thor’s release was effectively halted.

Kuwait also banned it, according to local press. In Egypt, the state press itself had promoted the film earlier in the month. But, a day after its release, it was officially banned due to the presence of gay characters.

Instead, Thor is still projected in the United Arab Emirates, a conservative Gulf country that had banned the studios’ animated film PixarLightyear, containing a scene of a kiss between two women. Gender issues and sexual freedoms remain taboos in many Arab countries, including the Gulf monarchies.

Great premiere, but down in the following weeks

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the hammer superhero had a great first weekend in the United States and North America, where it ousted the sequel to the minions, of the box office leadership in theaters in the region, according to estimates by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

The new Thor film, produced for the fourth time on the big screen by Marvel and fighting here against an intergalactic assassin, is played by Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

The film directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi accumulated in its first weekend the sum of 143 million dollars in admissions in theaters in the United States and Canada, a considerable figure, above the previous installment. An “excellent” start for Marvel that works much better than other superhero sagas when they reach their fourth film, said expert David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Thor on that weekend far exceeded Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gruwhich topped the box office the previous weekend and grossed $45.5 million, bringing it $210 million in revenue since its premiere.

However, the collection of the film decreased considerably since its premiere. Despite topping the North American box office for the second week in a row with an estimated $46 million, attendance was down more than 60%.

With information from AFP