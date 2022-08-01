Long distance engagements: Is Pete Davidson prioritizing work over Kim Kardashian?

The dizzying romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson It was news in all the media. However, now, the lovebirds have been forced to spend time apart in the midst of their work and film commitments.

According to various media reports, the founder of SKIMSof 41 yearsand the comedian, 28, will spend more time apart while the star of Saturday night Live will continue filming Australia.

davidsonwho has been in Cairns since last month filming his new movie Wizardsyou have encountered an unexpected delay.

The film, which was previously due to end on August 3, was put on hold after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The shooting schedule will continue until August 11. Davidson will reportedly have to wait to meet with the star of The Kardashians.

A source told TMZ: “Pete is fine, but filming is delayed for a few days, which means it will be longer until he sees Kim.”

“He has been getting very bored and is annoyed that bars and restaurants close at 10pm in Cairns”added the source.

Earlier this month, kim also traveled to Australia to be with her boyfriend on his private jet.