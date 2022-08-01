Lilly Téllez reaffirms that “Morena is the political arm of drug traffickers”

Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Téllez, reaffirmed that “Morena is the political arm of organized crime”a controversial accusation that he decided to accompany with data from a DEA report in a new attack against the AMLO’s government.

Through her official Twitter account, on June 18, 2022, Lilly Téllez shared data from the report “Mexico: Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Organizations” to reaffirm her accusations of alleged links between the AMLO government and drug trafficking.

“The report ‘Mexico: Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Organizations’ makes It is evident that Morena is the political arm of organized crime, just as organized crime is the armed arm of Morena“said the PAN senator.

In a thread of tweets, the PAN member assured that the report prepared by the DEA indicates that “the increase in homicides in Mexico is attributed to the growing violence of transnational criminal organizations.”

The legislator asserted that murders in Mexico have registered an exorbitant increase during the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which according to estimates “It will be the most violent six-year term in the history of Mexico“.

Lilly Téllez again accused Morena of being the “political arm of organized crime” with data from the DEA. Image: Twitter

Lilly Téllez highlighted that 40 to 60% of homicides in the country are related to organized crime groups, in a context in which “corruption and impunity” have plagued Mexico’s fight against violence.

“Unlike in the United States, violence in Mexico is routinely directed at government officials, political candidates and the media. Violence is a characteristic of illicit drug trafficking in Mexico,” said the former journalist from Sonora.

The opposition senator concluded her publication by assuring that “in Mexico there is no rule of law”, for which she considered that the security strategy of “hugs, not bullets“of the 4T actually is”the name of AMLO’s pact with organized crime“.

This is not the first time that Téllez accuses alleged links between the AMLO government and drug traffickers, since in early June he had already accused Morena of being the “political arm of organized crime”, and even wished that “God give him life” to see President López Obrador in prison.

“We cannot live in a narco-state, that is why I say: God give me life to see you in jail, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and God give you life to spend many years in jail, paying for having handed over the country to organized crime , for protecting them, for all the lives this has cost,” said the PAN member prior to the 2022 elections.