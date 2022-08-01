Liga MX Today: Santos vs Atlas: Summary and result of the match of day 6 Apertura 2022

Final result: Santos 1-0 Atlas | Liga MX Apertura 2022, Matchday 6

CHRONIC | The Warriors take the victory and complicate the panorama of the two-time champion.

Min 90 +5 | Saints 1-0 Atlas |The game is over, Triumph for Santos!

Final whistle, Santos gets his second win in the 2022 Opening Tournament by beating Atlas 1-0. The two-time champion still hasn’t walked and tied his third consecutive loss.

Min 90 +3 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Yellow card for Alan Cervantes de Santos. The tension is breathed in the Corona Stadium, the fans anxiously await the end of the match.

Min 90 +1 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Another free kick for Santos that did not prosper, in the counterattack Cecilio Domínguez does not have the clarity to define and the ball reaches the domains of Camilo Vargas, who resolves by sending the ball forward. Atlas will have another chance.

Min 90 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Five more minutes are added into the match.

Min 89 | Saints 1-0 Atlas |Chance for Atlas, free kick outside the box. Acevedo attentive, prepares his barrier. But Quiones sends his shot very, very wide. Time is running out for the two-time champion.

Min 86 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Santos is still in control of the match, two more changes arrive, Gorriarn and Aguirre leave, Eduardo Pérez and Aldo López enter.

Min 83 | Saints 1-0 Atlas |Faults begin to appear more frequently. For Santos, each minute that passes brings them closer to victory, something they haven’t known since matchday 1.

Min 80| Saints 1-0 Atlas |Yellow for Aguilera. The Atlas central is reprimanded after stopping the escape of Omar Campos who falls near the large area. Santos does not take advantage of the opportunity in the free throw.

Min 78 | Saints 1-0 Atlas |Santos adds ice to the matchtouches the ball and the Atlas players begin to despair as they find no options for a draw.

Min 74 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Two more changes for Atlas, José Abella and Jeremy Márquez leave, Edgar Zaldivar and Brayan Trejo enter.

Min 71 | Saints 1-0 Atlas |Ozziel Herrera looks to do damage, taking a shot from outside the area, but the ball goes straight into the hands of Carlos Acevedo. Gone was another opportunity for the Atlas.

Min 70 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Cecilio Domnguez makes his debut with Santos Lagunathe Paraguayan enters for Juan Brunetta, Correa also leaves and Harold Preciado enters.

Min 68 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Atlas is still unable to react after Santos’ goal. Lagoon changes are coming.

Min 64 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Santos coach Eduardo Fentanes receives a yellow card.

Min 63 | Saints 1-0 Atlas | Near Saints. Spectacular finish of Alan Cervantes who jumps from half scissorsunfortunately his shot goes over the goal of the Atlas.

Min 59 | Saints 1-0 Atlas |Santos goal. John Brunette He takes advantage of a rebound in the area to beat Camilo Vargas, the Argentine scores the first goal of the game, putting the Laguneros ahead. The play is started by Diego Medina who is the man who had just a few moments on the court.

Min 58 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | change of saints Ingres Diego Medina, Jair González left.

Min 54 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Save Saints! Julin Quiones lets go of the best opportunity, after a good combination with the newcomer, Ocejo, Quiones is left alone in front of the goal, but Orrantia manages to send a corner kick,

Min 53 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Second change for Atlas, Julio Furch leaves, Jess Ocejo enters.

Min 51 | Saints 0-0 Atlas |Julio Furch’s shot that passes near Acevedo’s goal, the marker remains motionless.

Min 50 | Saints 0-0 Atlas |Ozziel Herrera overflowed on the rightwith some danger, in the end it was well controlled by Santos’ defense.

Min 47 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Santos seems to have a better attitude and they are the first to look for the goal, Brueneta got into the area, but he goes to one side of Camilo Vargas’ goal.

| Saints 0-0 Atlas | Everything ready for the start of the second half at the Corona Stadium, the second half is underway.

Aldo Rocha is injured

| Saints 0-0 Atlas |The image that alerts the entire Atlas, Aldo Rocha had to leave due to an apparent muscle injury. We will have to wait for the medical report to know how long he would be out.

Min 45 + 3 | Saints 0-0 Atlas |The first part ends in the end, Atlas pressed more and had more opportunities, but could not finish. Santos had some danger, but they lacked forcefulness. 0-0 and hopefully the goals will come in the second half.

minute 45 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | 3 minutes are added and The first yellow also arrives, it is for the recently admitted, Edyairth Ortrega.

Min 43 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Atlas again, Luis Reyes takes the center from the left, but Julio Furch cannot finish off comfortably and the ball slips.

minute 40 | Saints 0-0 Atlas |Atlas sees the goal close. First a center to the area that manages to send Felix Torres to a corner kick. on the corner kick, Emnanuel Aguilera finishes off, but his shot goes wide. The red and black knocked on the door.

minute 38 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Aldo Rocha can’t take it anymorethe captain leaves the field of play and in his place enters Edyairth Ortrega.

minute 37 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Aldo Rocha leaves the field and everything indicates that the injury will not allow him to return to the game. Diego Cocca prepares his first change.

minute 34 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Alert in Atlas! Aldo Rocha falls injuredIt looks like a muscle injury. The Atlas captain fell to the grass after trying to prevent Santos’ counterattack.

minute 33 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Dangerous center, Furch hovered around the small area, but the ball reaches the hands of Acevedo who stays with it without problems.

minute 30 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | We already crossed the 30th minute of the first part, both teams try hard, but so far, we’re still waiting for more depththe game has become stuck and with some faults,

Min 27 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Santos tried to the left with Bruentta, but the play did not prosper. Equal conditions so far without either of the two teams managing to impose conditions.

Min 22 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Good combination from Atlas, between Quiones and Furch they put Santos’ defense in trouble, they played well, but Luis Reyes’ shot went over the goal.

Min 21 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Again Santos knocking on the doorshot that passes near the red and black goal post.

Min 19 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Now it was Santos who returned to reach the rival goal, shot from outside the area by Brunetta, without problems for Camilo Vargas leaning back to stop the ball.

Min 16 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Opportunity slips away for Atlas. Ball inside the area, Jeremy Márquez had it in front of him and his shot went over Carlos Acevedo’s goalkeeper, Santos was saved.

Min 15 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Atlas has more possession, iTry Quiones and also with the incorporation of the Reyes Bone.

Min 11 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Series of inaccuracies on the part of the two teams that do not allow them to clearly reach the rival frame.

Min 8 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | A bit of calm after the impetuous start, without movement on the scoreboard, Santos tries to impose conditions, but Atlas stands up well.

Min 5 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Good start to the match, the teams are looking for the rival goal and we have already had scoring opportunities for both teams.

Min 3 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | Answer Atlas and now the one who has to work hard is Acevedo who deflects the ball in a play in which the visitors were about to open the scoring.

Min 2 | Saints 0-0 Atlas | first minutes of the game and Camilo Vargas has to intervene, in a play that put the red and black defense in trouble,

All ready at the Corona Stadium, the teams are already leaving the locker room to carry out the Liga MX protocol. Let’s hope for a good match between warriors and foxes.

Acevedo’s detail

The start of the game is getting closer and prior to the start, Santos’ goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, had a great detail with a small fan to whom he gave his gloves.

Camilo Vargas returns, the holders of the Atlas

After serving a suspension game, Camilo Vargas returns to ownership. These are the men who started with the Atlas: Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Emmanuel Aguilera, José Abella, Luis Reyes, Ángel Márquez, Aldo Rocha, Jonathan Herrera, Edison Flores, Julio Furch, Julin Quiones.

Santos has his starting eleven ready

These are the men that Eduardo Fentanes sends as starters for tonight’s duel against Atlas.

Cecilio Domínguez debut?

Paraguayan Cecilio Domínguez was included in the call for this clash, after finalizing his arrival in Santos from the MLS. Domnguez will take the place left by Brian Lozano, who left the team for personal reasons. So Eduardo Fentanes could use his new player against Atlas.

Atlas is a rival that has been difficult for Santos in recent tournamentsin Clausura 2022, the red and black took the victory 2-1. There are four games that the Laguneros have not been able to beat the Zoros, so they hope that this losing streak will end tonight.

Santos comes from losing in his visit to Toluca, with a score of 2-1. The only victory recorded by the team led by Eduardo Fentanes is precisely the one they achieved in the first duel of the season when they beat Rayados 4-3 at the Corona Stadium. Thus the lagoons arrived to their meeting with Atlas.

Welcome to the penultimate duel of day 6, Santos vs Atlas!

In the continuation of the day 6 in the Opening Tournament 2022 we arrive at the penultimate match of the day, a match that promises Well, both Santos and Atlas are two teams that need victory, because the tournament advances and the pressure begins to appear.

Santos had no activity in the middle of the week because his duel against America was postponed, so against the Foxes try to get his second victory of the tournament. For his part, the current two-time Mexican soccer champion is not having a good time in the tournament, only one victory and two defeats in a row, begin to make the rojingeros nervous.

Join us in our traditional minute by minute through MARCA Claro with everything that happens in the Comarca Lagunera.