Leonardo DiCaprio, with another girl who is not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

Alert, the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone could be in danger! The actor has been dating the Argentine model for about four years and, without a doubt, it has been one of the longest relationships that the actor has maintained. But the rumors that Leo could be having a new romance with another girl are already running like wildfire on the Internet. It turns out that an Instagram account called Deuxmoi with more than a million and a half followers and that is dedicated to capturing celebrity rumors, has published a message that, if true, could jeopardize the relationship of DiCaprio and Morrone.

“Hello, sitting in Salama St Tropez, Leo is sitting at a table next to us, trying to act discreet, but he’s sitting next to the daughter of some oligarchs from Monaco, getting cuddly with no Camilla in sight,” the note read:

Instagram / Deuxmoi

Perhaps Leonardo and Camila’s relationship is over and they haven’t made it public yet, but the truth is that this rumor comes out just when Camila Morrone just turned 25. It may seem like an insignificant fact, right? But none of the girlfriends of the actor of ‘Titanic’ have passed that age. Not even the romances he had with Victoria’s Secret angels like Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli or Nina Agdal. If, in the end, this rumor turns out to be true, Camila would once again be proof that the actor prefers that his girls not survive a quarter of a century…

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. Christopher Peterson / Gtres

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io