Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will work together again in ‘The Wager’, an Apple TV + movie

Everything stays at home. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, David Grann and Apple TV + will work together again on the adaptation of The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. The actor, the director, the writer and the platform will repeat the winning formula of Killers of the Flower Moonthe long-awaited film that will narrate the violent origins of the FBI.

The project will take us back to 1740 to tell the true story of the sinking of a British naval ship. left to fend for themselves on a desolate island off the tip of South America, with the captain and crew struggling to survive and maintain order while battling the most extreme elements and human nature itself. The men, after being abandoned and starving for months, built a boat with which they sailed for more than a hundred days, traversing three thousand kilometers of storm-battered seas.

The identity of the screenwriter who will adapt David Grann’s essay is unknown at this time. an author who had already been taken to the cinema before in films like Z, the lost city Y The Old Man & the Gun. His career as a journalist specializing in black chronicles left two additional adaptations on the big screen: the thriller dark crimes Y The Willingham Affair.

The Wager It will be Scorsese’s third movie in a row for a streaming platform.after rolling the Irish on Netflix (with which he repeated in the documentary series Suppose New York is a city) and the still unpublished Killers of the Flower Moon on AppleTV+. The release date of the director’s sixth collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the great mysteries of the imminent awards season that will begin with the Venice Film Festival on August 31. Deadline published that it would arrive in 2023, but nothing is official and Scorsese continues to work with his editor Thelma Schoonmaker with the hope of being able to release the film before the end of the year.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon narrates the serial murders of members of the Osage indigenous nation that was very rich in oil; a series of brutal crimes that would later become known as the Reign of Terror. Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemmons and Lily Gladstone complete the cast of the millionaire period blockbuster.

