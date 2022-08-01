Leon vs America. Did Fox Sports have the right to pull Claro Sports’ signal?

On Sunday night, thousands of fans found on the platform Claro Sports the option to witness the duel between the Lion and the Americawith which the sixth day of the Opening 2022.

Fox Sportsanother of the owners of the transmission rights of La Fiera decided to send the match to its Premium version, which demands an extra cost of 130 pesos per month.

As they said in the broadcast of Claro Sportsmore than half a million people watched the game when, in Youtubethe video stopped and the caption “this video is no longer available due to a copyright claim made by Fox Sports MX” appeared.

Though Claro Sports opened a couple of new signals, Fox Sports managed to throw them away and in fact the penalty -scored by Ángel Mena- with which León defeated América (3-2) could not be seen.

But,Fox Sports had the right to throw away the transmission Claro Sports?

Technically no, because both companies paid to have the transmission rights of the beast.

The problem is that Fox Sports It demands that the transmission on digital platforms cannot be used, since the cuts to the transmission only occurred in this version. People who have the signal of Claro Sports they had no problem watching the game.

This posture of Fox Sports It has generated a lot of annoyance in the fans, who consider that what happened was not fair.

Read also: The Liga MX player who was a priority for Ajax before Jorge Sánchez