leaves the stadium after 45 minutes – Libero Quotidiano





The urge to leave the Manchester United is now a lot, after a disappointing season with poor results. Cristiano RonaldoIn the meantime, he has talked about himself again, with news that will not please the fans of the Red Devils. The fact happened in the friendly match played by the CR7 team against Rayo Vallecano, which also represented the first official summer of the Portuguese champion, although the performance was not exciting (as we knew) after missing most of the summer preparation and having very little autonomy still in the legs: “He is definitely not at the level of the current team, because he has missed a lot of weeks – confirmed the former Ajax manager, ten Hag – So now Cristiano needs to play and he needs a lot of training” .





The fans unleashed against Ronaldo

In the meantime, however, if there are those who see him near Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Porto, with the agent Jorges Mendes busy managing the operations, Ronaldo lasted only 45 minutes on the pitch, replaced by his coach at half-time. CR7 had announced a short time ago that he wanted to play this friendly match, even if he did it with little reason. And United fans in fact noticed it, and immediately commented on social media: the former Juve and Real left the field first and then the stadium, without catching even the final whistle. Immortalized by some shots and poisonous posts that have also made the verse to the words of the same Cr7: “The King is gone.” In short, a story that, probably, will not end well, for a return to England that has not worked, after the first glorious seasons between 2003 and 2009 at the helm of Sir Alex Ferguson.