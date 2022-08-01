After the last data update of Netflix, a movie appears on top of everything. We talk about “The Gray Man“, which premiered just a few days ago and is today the most viewed on the platform in the last week.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans together in this movie that is all the rage on Netflix: it lasts 2 hours 2 minutes

The great attraction ofThe Gray Man“, beyond the story it tells, it is in its two main protagonists: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. In addition, the film is based entirely on the homonymous novel by Mark Greaney from 2009.







“The Gray Man”: what this Netflix success is about

The plot of “The Gray Man” revolves around Court Gentry, a CIA agent with an unblemished record who is viciously betrayed by the agency. This makes him a fugitive from the law, but also a person with a thirst for revenge.

In turn, Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his, is chosen to catch him permanently and lock him up for life. The extreme action, the chases, the shots and the tension are going to be a constant throughout the film.





“The Gray Man”: how long is the film

The tape lasts 2 hours 2 minutes, although its frenetic pace thanks to its suspenseful and action scenes makes it extremely enjoyable to watch.

Full cast of “The Gray Man”