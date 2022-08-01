Kourtney Kardashian has something important to tell us

Kourtney Kardashian’s life changed radically months ago, when she married Travis Barker. Love lets him see the sweetest and most beautiful face of life, so he began to make big changes. Every time the eldest of the clan makes a decision, the controversy is very great. Of her sisters, she is usually the most direct and determined. So, this time, the effects will not be different. And is that the star has something important to tell us. Is that what many have speculated for a while? Or is it something totally unexpected?

In recent weeks, the Kardashian family has given much to talk about. One of the most momentous news is that Khloé Kardashian is expecting a second baby with her ex, Tristan Thompson. And it seems that this wave of babies and new members affected several members of the family, such as the newlyweds. The news from Kourtney Kardashian is that she plans to become a mother for the fourth time with her husband, Travis Barker, through artificial insemination, a process that has already begun. In these months, the couple has been very happy.



Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

They recently returned to the beach in Montecito, where the Blink-182 drummer proposed to his lady love. However, these days have been terrifying for both of them. Since Barker suffered from severe pancreatitis due to poor practice during an endoscopy, he began to feel severe pain hours later. This caused by a pancreatic drainage tube that was damaged. So, as a close source commented, they decided to focus on the musician’s health for now.. But this isn’t the first time Kourtney has dropped something about a possible pregnancy.

In reality, Kourtney Kardashian reveals her intention to have a new baby

Those who have followed the life of the Kardashians since their previous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, know that the celebrity froze her eggs in 2018.. At the time, he said that he did not want to have problems with his age in the future, considering that he wanted to keep that possibility within reach. This vision was later used by him to convince Khloé to do the same, and it’s what secured the opportunity to give True Thompson a sibling. In the new reality show, The Kardashians, the eldest of the sisters confessed that she wants to have a child with Barker.

In the recent chapters, there are scenes in which his consultations with the doctors are evident. The model is seen being examined while her partner accompanies her. On the other hand, a family acquaintance revealed to Us Weekly that both tried to have a baby naturally before resorting to in vitro fertilization.. However, that did not work and they went to plan “B”. Where they also encountered difficulties, because already at 43 years old and with very particular characteristics, the treatment has produced symptoms similar to those of menopause. Even so, they will continue testing after the drummer recovers from his condition.

Maybe Kourtney Kardashian welcomes a new offspring in a few months.