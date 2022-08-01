Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are smarter than Mark Zuckerberg

Generally, I don’t pay much attention to the comings and goings of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. They don’t own or run any large public companies, and I find their program very boring. And while a lot of people may like their fashion, it’s so hard to keep track of who’s wearing what and when that, frankly, why should you?

But earlier this week, after Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian came out in defense of their beloved social network Instagram, I suddenly realized that their business savvy Far exceed those of tech titan Mark Zuckerberg.

It all started when Meta, owner of Instagram, announced that the platform would start showing users more content from strangers and giving more importance to videos than photos. The move would have made Instagram an inferior version of TikTok, and Kim and Kylie were quick to warn Zuckerberg that this was a colossal mistake.

“Make Instagram Instagram again,” the stepsisters advised in various posts on the platform, circulating a petition to stop the changes. “I just want to see pretty pictures of my friends.”

Lo and behold, on Thursday, just three days after Kim and Kylie defended their favorite business model, Instagram put the brakes on their product reformulation. The move was a surprising implicit acknowledgment of what has been clear for a long time: that Mark Zuckerberg has basically no idea what he is doing.

He did well, at least, to take Kim and Kylie’s advice. Companies often try to emulate the more successful attributes of their rivals; in the market, imitation is the most sincere way to profit.

But Zuckerberg should have known he can’t solve his problems with Instagram by trying to replicate TikTok’s viral appeal. If Meta doesn’t figure out how to turn his products into more than just a minor photocopy of someone else’s business, he’ll end up going the way of Yahoo: another identityless tech and media zombie that lurched from business strategy to business strategy until it became a shadow of what was. Yahoo’s market capitalization reached $125 billion in 1999. Last year, a private equity fund bought it for just $5 billion..

One day we may look back and compare Meta’s $1 billion purchase of Instagram to Yahoo’s ill-fated and mismanaged acquisition of Tumblr in 2013. Instagram’s mutation from goose that lays golden eggs to albatross may take longer, but could be just as devastating to Meta’s bottom line. And Zuckerberg won’t be able to say that Kim and Kylie didn’t warn him.

The historic crash of Facebook on the stock market is the definitive proof that Mark Zuckerberg does not know what he is doing

Zuck the copycat

Around the same time that Kim and Kylie were criticizing Instagram’s shortsightedness, Meta announced that its second-quarter ad revenue had declined year-over-year for the first time in its history. Its outlook for the third quarter also shows that the company expects another decline in revenue.

Meta’s shares are already down 50% this year, and Wall Street analysts are downgrading their ratings left and right. All this after Facebook, the former jewel in the crown of Meta, reported in February for the first time that it had lost users.

The reasons are multiple: Apple’s tightening of privacy policy is one, and the reputational damage Facebook has suffered from its years of spreading misinformation and political hate is another.

But it mostly boils down to the fact that Meta doesn’t know how to innovate their product anymore. The company is not only boring, but lost. Zuckerberg may be focused on spending billions to move into the “metaverse” (whatever that is), but in the meantime still need to sell ads.

One way to know that you are boring is to see what children think of you. And by that yardstick, Facebook is about as cool as a rerun of Blue summer. Since 2019, teen use of the app has plummeted 13%, and the company forecasts it will plummet another 45% in the next two years. “Getting older is a real problem,” a Facebook researcher warned in an internal memo last year. Hence the desperate move to copy TikTok.

Meta tried to counter Kim and Kylie by bringing out the coolest person she could find. That, tragically, turned out to be Adam Mosseri, the executive in charge of Instagram. Earlier this week, Mosseri explained that the photos would still be part of Instagram, but insisted the app had to “evolve.” And that evolution, as Kim and Kylie recognized, meant making Instagram more like TikTok by relying more on algorithms and video content.

Facebook celebrates a decade on the stock market: these 43 photos summarize its fascinating history, from a dormitory at Harvard to fighting to lead the metaverse

Facebook bought Instagram back in the day because it was an attractive and innovative product and the company lacked just that. The sale was closed and life went on. Instagram’s founders are gone, and now Meta is free to screw up the app (at least from Kim and Kylie’s perspective) at will.

But that same strategy of acquiring the competition is not going to serve Meta now, with regulators watching Zuckerberg so closely. Earlier this month, when the company tried to acquire a virtual reality app called Within for $400 million, chump change compared to previous Meta acquisitions, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) acronym in English) filed an appeal. At best for Meta, this will delay the deal. At worst, the FTC could nullify it.

“It’s better to buy than compete,” Zuckerberg once said in emails uncovered by the FTC during his antitrust lawsuit over recent Facebook acquisitions.

Well, that may not be the case anymore.

Flying a plane against a virtual mountain

However, None of this is to say that Meta doesn’t make money.. If the company were a country, its second-quarter revenue, $28.8 billion, would put it just below Kuwait in terms of gross domestic product. But Meta knows that this will not always be the case. At his meeting with investors on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the company’s plan was to “steadily” reduce the number of employees over the next year to “change the energy” within the company.

Obviously, it refers to the move to the metaverse. In the second quarter, Meta’s virtual reality division, Reality Labs, lost $2.8 billion on revenue of just $452 million. Zuckerberg also announced this week that he’s raising the price of the Reality Labs Quest 2 headset. He’s moving into the metaverse because he thinks he can dominate it. And he has to dominate a space because, according to what is happening with social networks, if you’re not dominating, you don’t know how to compete.

All of these changes to Meta seem like a big mistake, but there’s no one in the company that can stop Zuckerberg from crashing it into a virtual mountain if he wants to. That is why many top executives in Meta are looking for parachutes. The company’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, who in her day was considered the adult in a room full of children, will soon be leaving. And in late 2021 there was a huge shake-up of executives fleeing the ad team. Meta is now Zuckerberg’s fiefdom, and he can build it or burn it as he pleases.

The Full Story of How Facebook Was Founded: Hoaxes, Lies, College Kids, and a $65 Million Lawsuit

But this one did not count on the contribution of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, two women who have undoubtedly demonstrated their business acumen. As they told him bluntly, the world doesn’t need another copy of TikTok. You don’t need more weak connections with strangers – you need more strong connections between friends and loved ones. That’s what Facebook used to be. Just because one app, TikTok, is popular for doing something else doesn’t mean the entire internet has to change.

Yahoo’s basic problem was that it never found out what kind of company it was after being beaten by Google. He never figured out how to be anything more than a third-tier version of Google. Its identity became synonymous with clunky graphics, just as Facebook’s identity has become synonymous with politically obsessed weirdos and cringe-inducing seniors.

In the world of technology, it is not enough to become an inferior clone of someone else’s product. As Yahoo discovered, in the digital age there is no prize for ranking second best. On the internet, either you are number one, or you are nothing, and the days of imitation are numbered. Zuck would do well to take it in.