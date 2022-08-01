Kevin Feige wants Ryan Gosling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe He is going through a stage in which Kevin Feige and his managers spend time analyzing their next signings. With Phases 5 and 6 on the way, it is necessary to find the actors to bring to life the superheroes who are about to make their debut. Obviously, knowing that Marvel movies and series are usually a success, some actors raise their hands in an attempt to be considerate. One of them is supposed to be Ryan Gosling.

Begining of June, Josh Horowitzof MTVNews, reported that Ryan Gosling had denied rumors linking him to the role of Nova. Although it is now clear that he will not put himself at the feet of Richard Ride’s superhero, Gosling did not miss the opportunity to mention that he is. would like to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with another character: Ghost Rider.

Ryan Gosling’s alleged statement reached the ears of Kevin Feige, who did not hide his desire to work with the actor. “Ryan is amazing. I would love to find a place for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He dressed as Ken on Venice Beach and received more publicity than the giant movies opening that weekend. It’s amazing,” he commented to MTVNews.

Now, is there really a chance that Ryan Gosling will play Ghost Rider? Of course, there must be intention on both sides. Although the statement he gave to Horowitz is not recorded, the reporter claims that Gosling is fully prepared to negotiate the role. If we add Kevin Feige’s statement to the above, then the table is set so that, at least, they sit down to negotiate.

Phase 5 and 6 awaits new characters

Netflix

Fortunately for Ryan Gosling, he has plenty of time to squeeze in his schedule. We know in advance that Ghost Rider is not part of Phase 5but we cannot guarantee the same for Phase 6. At the moment, the only confirmed feature films for the second are Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars. Therefore, there will be more productions that will have space during that stage.

An issue that cannot be left aside is that Marvel analyzes which characters can succeed on their own on the big screen, and which others are more suitable to try their luck in the Disney + series. In the specific case of Ghost Rider, however, his two attempts at the cinema have been a resounding failure.

First, Ghost Rider: The Phantom Avenger (2007), starring Nicolas Cage, was critically panned, while grossing no more than $228 million. Then, in 2012, it premiered Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, whose box office performance was even more disappointing with just $132 million. In short, the character has not managed to succeed in the seventh art.

But knowing that Ryan Gosling could ride that iconic motorcycle on fire, have no doubt that the audience would respond favorably. Time will tell if the actor, who is about to appear as Ken in Barbiewill have its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



