Kendall Jenner’s fav brands that can’t be missing in your closet

The street style of style icon Kendall Jenner has evolved over the years and we confirm it every time we see her come out with a new look. Just as her style has changed, so have the brands that she has on top of mind when it comes to shopping. Just like her, we too are obsessed with these stores, so after tracing each one of her garments to its origin, we finally found the top of her summer wishlist.

Kenny’s style has had iconic moments that (without a doubt) deserve to be on our Pinterest boards for daily inspo. If you are a faithful follower of his night out outfits, you probably know what we’re talking about: mini dresses, platforms, impact coats and even sunglasses. Don’t worry, we have all the answers and all the desire to get the house out the window on the condition that our wardrobe is Kendall approvedand here we share them all with you.

Brands that are invading Kendall Jenner’s closet

Loewe

It’s been several times that Kendall is spotted wearing Loewe, and her stylist doesn’t seem to let go of this brand (not a complaint). Wearing sequins or a simple print, the supermodel makes us want to go to the official site and fill our cart. Loewe gives us items designed by Jonathan Anderson, who evolves textiles to create the most fashionable of the moment.

Via: @kendalljenner

MONOT

Stop everything, this dress goes straight to our fashion book: Kendall Jenner wore this brand to a wedding, accompanied by Hailey Bieber, breaking the internet for controversy over extreme cutouts and breaking style records. MONÔT is a brand of modern silhouettes with a classic touch that is always necessary in any wardrobe, since you never know when a formal event is coming up and you have nothing to steal everyone’s eyes with.

But she is not the only one #obsessed and we have also seen other celebs using this same brand in red carpet: Valentina Zenere, Cara Delevigne and Jennifer Lopez, clearly the obsession with this brand is contagious.

SKIMS

The Kardashian sisters are characterized by something very strong in their blood, and that is that they always support each other, #GirlPower. Of course, Kendall’s wardrobe was not going to be the exception, since her favorite shapewear is sponsored by the sister we all know, Kim Kardashian.

We’ve scoured Kendall’s Instagram for the hottest brands top and it is more than clear that his most comfortable and basic pieces belong to SKIMS, where he achieves a look effortless but clean. It was even part of the official image of valentine’s day (where he broke the internet once again with the hottest look of February).

Dries Van Noten

from a couple of platform sandal up dress wedding guests– This brand has Kendall reaching for her essentials. The sandals that she combined with the most sought after Loewe dress of the year? Dries Van Noten, who (by the way) are the model’s favorites because she has them in different colors. Kenny hits every time he uses this brand and we don’t question it for a second. This brand offers basics with a twist of colors and textures that you would not expect, being the statement in a closet full of classics, such as Kendall Jenner’s.

Via: @kendalljenner

After seeing all the marks and browse by Kendall Jenner’s Instagram, it is clearer than ever: the coolest of his outfits they are herself, the confidence with which she wears a garment and obviously, the help of a stylist is key to setting trend.

