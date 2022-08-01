Katy Perry visits a club in the United States and throws pizzas to attendees

In the wake of the pandemic, the concert industry recorded losses around 30 billion dollars .

In 2022, in the United States it is estimated that revenues will reach 9.8 billion dollars and by 2025 they seek to reach 12.4 billion dollars.

Attendees of a bar in the United States were “attacked” by a series of pizzas thrown by singer Katy Perry from the DJ’s stage.

It is well known that the music industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, due to the cancellation of concerts, festivals and, in general, all kinds of events that had contact with fans or the public as their central axis.

According to a report from Pollstar, the concert industry recorded losses, on a global scale, of 30 billion dollars during 2020 alone, of which $9.1 billion represented losses from unsold tickets alone.

Let us remember that, after the beginning of the health emergency, the confinement forced artists (especially independent artists) to find various ways of generating income, being the streaming the main stage with which it was possible to connect with fans around the world and at the same time.

In 2021, data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in its Global Music Report, revealed that streaming registered total revenues of 21.6 billion dollars.

Now, already in the middle of 2022, the music industry begins to work to get back on track, which is why artists are also finding various ways to reach audiences.

Similarly, the IFPI projects that this 2022 the digital music industry will generate revenues of up to 9.8 billion dollars, a figure that, by 2025, is expected to reach 12.4 billion.

They capture Katty Perry throwing pizzas at fans in a bar

This weekend, in a club in the United States, the singer Katy Perry appeared with the nightclub DJ and surprised everyone in attendance.

From the outset, it seems that no one expected to see the interpreter of “Firework”, “Roar”, “Last Friday Night”; however, what caught the most attention and was recorded on social networks was the very fact that Katy Perry at some point in the night, he gave away pizzas to the attending public.

@katyperry_fans80 Katy perry throwing Pizza to her Fans yesterday in Las Vegas at the disco with her friend of mine morreti #2022 #katyperry #katycat #vegas #play ? original sound – katyperry_fans80

@katyperrydaily #Katy Perry ? original sound – Katy Perry Daily

The initiative, as can be seen in the video, was well received by fans, but there were also a handful of users on the Chinese social network who applauded Katy Perry for such a curious way of giving away pizzas.

“My dream? May Katy Perry throw me a slice of pizza”; “I love that he throws it with everything and plate”; “Needed”; “I love her”; are some of the comments deposited by Internet users.

Artists today have a variety of ways to keep in touch with their fans, whether it’s through social media or even from the stage itself.

We could also witness this during the recent concerts of Coldplay in Mexico City, where the band took the opportunity to carry out various actions to capture the attention of the attendees.

One of the most notorious moments was when the British quartet brought a hearing-impaired fan on stage and, as expected, received applause from the public at the Foro Sol.

Coldplay brings a hearing-impaired fan onstage to sing Something Just Like This in sign language. #ColdplayMexicoCity ??pic.twitter.com/5SB9PoNrH6 — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) April 7, 2022

Undoubtedly, after a long period in which the artists stayed away from the fans, everything indicates that today there is a greater closeness between the two, with social networks being largely responsible for this happening.

These types of initiatives have an immediate effect and finally achieve their goal, which is to conquer the audience and, incidentally, position themselves in the universe of virality, in the “voice” of hundreds or thousands of Internet users.

