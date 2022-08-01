Katy Perry throws pieces of pizza on the fans. The video unleashes the social networks

There are those who have had a big laugh and those who instead wanted to read it as a gesture of bad taste. But in the meantime the video of Katy Perry, who throws slices of pizza to his audience, has become a real viral phenomenon.

On Twitter, the popular Twitter platform, the movie he’s been on trend for hours and fans are literally going crazy for his extravagant gesture. The public is well aware of the pop star’s passion for good food not only when it comes to eating it. In 2014 Katy Perry showed up at a party dressed in a pizza suit and at the 2019 Met Gala she wore a burger-shaped dress to walk the red carpet. It is no coincidence, therefore, that Just Eat UK – the online service for the purchase and delivery of meals in the United Kingdom – has chosen her as a testimonial. But this time the American singer has outdone herself.

These days Katy Perry is in Las Vegas for some concerts, but away from the stage she enjoys attending clubs and clubs. Host of one of the most exclusive nightclubs in the city of entertainment, Orlando Bloom’s partner has decided to reward her fans with thick slices of Pizza. But instead of serving them to whoever was in front of the console, where he put the records together with the DJ, he preferred to throw them directly on the crowd.

The video, which immortalizes the pop star throwing slices of pizza as if they were Frisbee, with and without a plastic plate, literally unleashed the web: “ Katy throwing pizza: icon “,” Imagine Katy Perry throwing pizza in your face ??? A dream! “,” On Saturday we will see Katy Perry in concert. If you don’t throw the pizza at us, I ask for a refund “. The movie has been re-shared thousands of times on the web, becoming a meme. But there are also those who wanted to argue about what happened in Las Vegas:” What a waste, to think that there are people who have nothing to eat “,” Then there are people who are dying of hunger “,” Vaiiiiiiii, people who are dying of hunger. And the phenomenon throws food “ . The comments of disapproval they came mainly from the Italian audience, who severely commented on the video posted on some popular Instagram pages.