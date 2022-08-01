Katy Perry in Chile? They assure that she would arrive at Lollapalooza 2023 — Rock & Pop

In recent years, Katy Perry has become one of the great pop stars, who with 6 studio albums has enchanted all the hearts of her fans, and apparently the singer would be negotiating some dates in Latin America (including Chili) to land as a headliner on the Lollapalooza Festival 2023.

This week started a strong buzz on social mediawhere various music media began to speculate that Katy Perry would visit Chile within the framework of the Lollapalooza 2023 festival.

Those who started these speculations was the media Music Trends Colombiawho reported that the voice of I Kissed a Girl I would be negotiating dates in South America. This to get to editions of Brazil, Chile and Argentina of the legendary musical event.

The information was released through a suspected email what did you recieve last July 7. Where they assure that “Katy Perry is being negotiated for the festival Season 2023, it started a couple of weeks ago”.

The text ensures that the “singer is very interested but with many logistical demands that Lolla is willing to comply”.

And as we well know, Katy Perry has sold more than 143 million records around the world, and He has broken several records with his songs. What justifies that she would not be evaluating a low-end scene.

In the email it is also said that the artist’s production “would bring imposing scenery adapted to the festivalhe even insisted on harnesses that would go over the public“. Such “as used Pink! at Rock In Rio 2019″.

However, if these negotiations come to nothing, they would already have another pop singer as an alternative.

“They set a maximum deadline to specify until October 2022, if they do not come to anything, they will go with the other alternative they have to fill the square headliner pop that they proposed to fill after the miley cyrus success“. Close the message.





