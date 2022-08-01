Katy Perry godmother of Norwegian Prima

The new flagship Norwegian Primawas taken over today by Norwegian Cruise Line directly from Fincantieri di Marghera. This milestone marks the arrival of NCL’s first First Class ship, which will see the delivery of six new ships through 2027.

With a length of 294 m, 142,500 gross tons and a capacity of 3,100 guestsNorwegian Prima is characterized by large spaces, careful design and a series of new experiences for the brand and for the sector: it includes the first high-level outdoor food hall of the brand, Indulge Food Hall; the largest and first three-level racing track at sea on the Prhyme Speedway and The Dropthe world’s first free-fall dry slide that achieves a higher G-force than an accelerating F1 racing car.

Among other strengths on board, theOcean Boulevardwhich covers an area of 4.087 sqmallowing guests to connect with the ocean and enjoy alfresco dining, theInfinity Beach which boasts two stunning infinity pools positioned close to the water level, and Oceanwalkwhere two glass bridges make guests feel as if they are walking suspended on the water, finally The Concoursethe first open-air sculpture garden at sea with six installations created by artist Alexander Krivosheiw and an art wall designed by David Harber.

Norwegian Prima will be the first major cruise ship to be christened in Iceland and will begin her eight-day maiden voyage in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on August 27, bound for Amsterdam. The pop star Katy Perry will be the godmother performing at the christening ceremony.

Following the maiden voyage, Norwegian Prima will conduct a series of eight-day trips from Amsterdam and Copenhagen, offering guests the opportunity to explore Northern Europe and the Norwegian fjords. It will then set sail for Bermuda from 10 October; itineraries in the Caribbean from 15 October and voyages to the Western Caribbean from 11 December to 19 March, before returning to Bermuda from 28 March to 7 May 2023. It will then offer cruises to Northern Europe from 14 May to 17 September 2023.