Katy Perry doesn’t want to be treated like a normal person

Generally, celebrities tend to receive special treatment in all the public places they attend. Whether it’s for fame, money, or simply their ‘diva’ airs, most celebrities expect special treatment from anyone they approach, and singer Katy Perry is no exception.

Recently, an Australian waitress told through her TikTok account how she denied a table to the interpreter of ‘Dark Horse’ by not immediately recognizing her, treating her as ‘a normal person’, a fact that caused her to argue with the celebrity. According to the portal ‘Daily Mail’, the artist was in Australia with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, who is filming a movie called ‘Wizards’, along with Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris. While Bloom was on the recording set, Katy Perry decided to take a walk around the city, arriving at a cafe located in Port Douglas, Queensland, to have breakfast in the company of her 22-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The 37-year-old singer asked one of the hostesses at the venue, a young woman named Indianna Paull, for a table, but was turned away when she told her there was no table available for her. In the TikTok video, which has since been removed from the original account, the young month wrote: “When you are the first fool and unconscious to tell Katy Perry that she has to wait for a table”, realizing her mistake. In this video, made in a ‘storytime’ format, the young Australian confessed that she had not recognized the Californian singer, since she was wearing sunglasses and a hat and for that reason she told her that she would have to wait . Obviously, Katy Perry began to argue with the waitress for the lack of months in the cafe, also taking into account that she was with her little daughter and she did not want to wait long for her to feed her.

In the comments of the video Paull wrote: “She (Perry) came to have breakfast with her family, but we no longer had a single table available.” The paparazzi who were in the place managed to capture the whole situation and later published photos of the singer, obviously upset, with her daughter at the entrance of the cafe. Although at one point Katy Perry was outraged by the situation, the truth is that the story had an unexpected turn, since the singer decided to give the waitress a generous tip for treating her like a normal person. “Katy Perry walks into your coffee shop and you don’t recognize her and you argue with her over a table. She then tips you and hugs you for treating her like a normal person,” the waitress wrote on her social media.

Although the story had a happy ending for both, several Internet users agreed that making celebrities wait for their months or for any other service should not be so important. One user on the networks wrote: “Okay but listen to me, celebrities SHOULD wait like the rest of us.” “Why shouldn’t I wait? He is a normal person, ”agreed another Internet user.