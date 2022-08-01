Kardashian fans think Kourtney left ANOTHER hint of being pregnant with fourth child after fertility fight

KOURTNEY Kardashian may have left another clue that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The mother of three observed what she eats, on a completely vegan diet.

Kourtney, 43, shared in a post on her website Poosh some of the vegan places she and husband Travis Barker frequent.

Fans were quick to note that Travis re-posted an Instagram photo of vegan sushi that Kourtney mentioned in her post.

Pregnant women are advised not to eat raw fish in sushi, however vegan sushi is typically made from a mixture of vegetables and starch.

Kourtney has gone meatless and often posts lifestyle posts.

Travis Barker has been a vegetarian since his teens and switched to vegan life after surviving a plane crash in 2008.

WITHOUT CAFFEINE

Pregnant women are also advised to limit their caffeine intake.

The Kardashians star recently shared an article from her magazine on how to get more energy without caffeine.

She also shared a link to her story on her Instagram, including a photo of two cups of decaf coffee.

COVERING

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has released several clues in the past few days, including sharing various photos of herself covering a potential baby bump.

Kourtney shared a series of snaps that covered her stomach with an oversized blazer.

Since her last photo shoot, The Kardashians star has sat on two vintage leather trunks.

She seemed to be wearing only the black and gray blazer, which hid her stomach.

Fans skipped over to the comments section and claimed the Poosh founder was hiding her baby bump with the seemingly oversized blazer.

One fan said: “Ms. Barker, I love the fit. What are you hiding? “

Another suggested: “The chief lady is pregnant.”

Days earlier, the mother of three ditched the oversized clothes, but still positioned her body to cover some parts of her body in new photos.

Kourtney posted on Instagram two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a large slit.

He crossed his legs in a peculiar way, making sure to cover his stomach and any possible bumps.

She also put her large sleeves in front of her stomach, further covering it.

A fan on Reddit said: “Look at how she sits. Are you trying to hide a bump? “

Kourtney had previously shared a throwback photo of her sister Khloe touching her baby bump.

He exclaimed “Omg”, before tagging Khloe, 38, on the slide.

The photo was taken when Khloe and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan changed into matching velvet suits after Good American founder Lamar Odom’s wedding in 2009.

FIGHT FOR FERTILITY

On the family’s new reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Kourtney’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to become pregnant with a fourth child.

In one episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

As she sat down to lunch with 32-year-old Steph Shepherd, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day.”

Steph looked worried as she asked, “Why?”

Kourtney replied: “To make babies”.

She and her husband, Travis Barker, also shared their struggles openly as Kourtney tried to conceive through IVF.

Kourtney already has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Kingdom, seven.

Although the spouses have no children together, Travis has children with his ex, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

