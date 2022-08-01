Justin Bieber in concert in Lucca, the pop star is back (and is stronger than before)

Welcome Back, Justin! The only Italian date, the first of his world tour after the stop due to an illness that had paralyzed half of his face. The concert of rebirth, with music that heals all wounds, surrounded by the embrace of the sixteen thousand of Lucca. With them also Leonardo Di Caprio and Jamie Foxx. Our story of the highly anticipated live opened by Mara Sattei and Rkomi (and why Justin Bieber is the phoenix of contemporary pop)

You can stand on the sidelines, temporarily distance yourself from your fans all over the world because your body is asking you to stop. But you can’t forget that when you come back, all that energy, that charisma and that talent that you have paused for the necessary time, is ready to explode. And to transform moments into “unforgettable moments”. Two words: Justin Bieber, and that’s it. It was Justin Bieber himself who blocked his concerts in June, explaining the reasons for this (forced) choice in a video posted on social media: “I know you’re not happy with this news but my body is telling me to stop”. A disease had paralyzed half of his face. Then, about a month and a half later, the announcement of the resumption of the shows, starting from the Italian date. But on the stage of the Lucca Summer Festival it is not the same Justin Bieber. No, because it is no longer what it used to be: it is much more.

Justin Bieber, Justice Tour kicks off: because it’s a show to see First an emotional video, in which Justin talks about himself just before going on stage. Then just a few notes of “Somebody” and the show officially begins. A colorful hat, a pair of Bermuda shorts and no T-shirt: Justin Bieber returns to the stage like this, along with his unmistakable energy. Everyone, without exception, can do without. Accompanied by a band of six talented musicians who dictate every note of this show, the pop star is back stronger than before. A concert that is not “just” pop, but “Bieber” He sings his greatest hits while a group of dancers makes his concert even more “Bieber”. Yes: because it is not just a pop concert, it is a concert dictated by the rules of Justin, a pop star who over the years has grown and evolved in the contemporary world of pop, and has been able to transform it. After “Somebody” it’s time for “Hold On”, “Deserve you” and “Holy”, the first part of this concert. Fans show t-shirts with the phrase “We missed you”, we missed you: and that’s it. The Canadian artist’s first words come shortly after, when he addresses the audience (some of them lined up even three days before the concert) saying: “Are you guys having fun?” A few words that increase even more the irrepressible joy of the sixteen thousand of Lucca, who arrived from all over Italy and from many countries of Europe. Just for Justin. Which, despite the forced stop, is in shape and does not spare even the most remote energy: the goal is to give an unforgettable evening. Nor to say it: Justin does it perfectly.

Justin Bieber is better, the tour restarts from Lucca on July 31st The first moments of “Where are u now” start, but also the dances, which continue for the entire duration of the concert. Then “What do you mean”, “Yummy”, the intimate “Love yourself” and “Off my face”. In a few moments it seems that Bieber is a bit tired, but it is only an impression: in “Confident”, “All that matters”, “Honest” the pop star does not spare himself, as happens when the first notes of ” Sorry “: it is incredible how those present, from the smallest to the adults (and they are not only parents accompanying their children, but also many forty-year-olds who have come because they love the music of Justin Bieber artist, and not a young pop star) get involved and embraced by the contemporary pop show by the Canadian star. All true, however: they sing, dance, there are those who are even moved when Bieber thanks them for coming this far and also remembers the objectives of the “Justice Tour”, including emphasizing social justice throughout the world.

Justin Bieber with paralyzed face: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome”. VIDEO A mantra, the leitmotif of the evening: have fun. And Bieber, despite the stop that kept him away from his audience for almost two months, succeeds perfectly. With the beginning of the last part of the concert, about an hour and a half of energy, fun but also some intimate moments (two above all: when she sings “Lonely” and “Peaches”, with a beautiful intro on the piano followed by a superb music session of his band), Justin Bieber confirms himself as the pop star of recent years. And as written before: it doesn’t matter if you are absent for a while: your place is always there, and not just in the hearts of your fans. Bieber, phoenix of contemporary pop A phoenix of contemporary pop, an artist who confirms himself as a star, capable not only of entertaining, but of embracing multiple generations and uniting them, in an embrace in time to music, all around him. The last few weeks have not been easy for Bieber. And it can’t have been an easy night either, which saw him return to the stage after a long time. But if you have talent and passion, you win over everything, even over the difficulties that life puts before you. Justin Bieber has all this and has shown it also on this beautiful restart date. Which ends with “Anyone”, a beautiful dedication to his wife Hailey, present behind the scenes, who is always next to him. But also a dedication to those who have never left it, in recent years, not always easy.

Fedez, the new single is La dolce vita with Tananai and Mara Sattei To open this show, the concert of Mara Sattei and Rkomi. Elegance and energy are the two keywords that best describe their shows: Mara Sattei and her musical beauty, combined with the strong empathy she has with the audience from the first moment she takes the stage. “An indescribable emotion to be able to sing before Bieber, of which I have been a fan for a long time” she tells us after her concert. A very intense but equally beautiful summer for the artist who, together with Fedez and Tananai and “La dolce vita”, is accompanying us this summer. And in fact, Mara can’t resist intoning her at the end of her concert, immediately followed by her sixteen thousand, in a chorus that excites her. Then comes the irrepressible energy of Rkomi, and his successes, from “The tail of the devil”, “Taxi driver” and “Insuperabile”, just to name a few. Two concerts that complement each other perfectly and that gave the perfect energy to start an evening to remember in the best possible way.

Justin Bieber, the single Honest anticipates his concerts in Italy Somebody Hold On Deserve you Holy Where are u now What do you mean Yummy Love yourself Off my face Confident All that matters Honest Sorry Love you different As I am Ghost Lonely 2 much Intentions Boyfriend Baby Peaches Anyone