Justin Bieber: 5 things happened at the Lucca concert

Justin Bieber is back, welcomed by around 20,000 fans at the Lucca Summer Festival, first stop after the break required by his Justice Tour, due to health reasons.

THE beliebers they did not hesitate to spend hours queuing in the sun to say “welcome back” to Justin Bieber and grab the best seats of an unforgettable show both musically and humanly.

Two exceptional spectators were even identified among the crowd: Leonardo Di Caprio and Jamie Foxx.

Here are 5 things that happened at the concert-event:

THE SOSIA OF JUSTIN IN LINE FOR THE CONCERT IS IDENTICAL TO HIM AND THE FANS DON’T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR A SELFIE

LUCCA SINGS, ILLUMINATES AND MOVES

JUSTIN’S NUMBER ONE FAN? WIFE HAILEY FILMING HIM FROM BEHIND THE SCENES